Independence-Poca game canceled

One of the area’s most anticipated prep football games will not be played.
Independence and Poca, a pair of Class AA top 10 teams in the MetroNews Power Index, had to cancel their game on Tuesday after it was announced that Independence will remain in remote learning through Friday.
Students can return to school Monday, until which time all athletics are put on hold.
Independence was one of five Raleigh County schools to be shut down because of a high percentage of Covid-19 cases last Thursday. The Patriots (1-0) and Dots (2-0) were originally scheduled to play this Friday in Coal City, but agreed to move it to Monday to allow more time for practice dates.
The latest announcement forced the game’s cancellation. Head coach and athletic director John H. Lilly praised Poca’s administration on Facebook for not accepting a forfeit win.
“The game between Independence and Poca has been cancelled due to the School being shut down until Monday. Poca will not accept a Forfeit and the 2 Schools have worked it out so that will NOT happen! There can be no team activities until Monday the 13th! The scheduled practice for Saturday morning is also cancelled! We will be faced with playing our next opponent with 3 weeks of missed practice! Huge Test for our Team! #PatriotPride”
Independence is scheduled to host county rival Shady Spring on Sept. 17.
Liberty was also shut down last week but is on target to return to class on Wednesday. The Raiders’ football game against PikeView scheduled for Friday will now be played Saturday at noon in Glen Daniel.
