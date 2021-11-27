Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald

Independence's Atticus Goodson gets kudos from family and classmates after the Patriots defeated Bluefield 34-20 in a Class AA state semifinal game Friday at George D. Covey Field in Coal City. The Patriots will travel to the Super Six at Wheeling Island Stadium next Friday to take on Fairmont Senior for the state championship. Kickoff will be 7:30 p.m.