As Independence rolled up convincing win after convincing win this season, you got the feeling that it wasn’t all that convincing to many fans of the high school game.
“They play a weak schedule” or “they don’t play anybody” was the weekly refrain from those who were not convinced of the validity of the Patriots squad as a playoff team, especially one rated as high as No. 2 in the final West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission playoff ratings.
But looking at the schedule as opposed to how they were beating those teams was probably a more logical, if not analytical, way to look at it.
Sometimes you can’t see things right in front of you. You can’t see the forest for the proverbial trees.
The Patriots played four other playoff teams and just look what they did to those teams.
l It started with rival Liberty back in August, and the Patriots went to the Raiders' freshly-turfed field and won 47-0.
The Independence defense held Liberty to 50 yards of offense. Fifty. The offense gained 462 yards and scored seven touchdowns. Atticus Goodson, the Kennedy Award candidate, had 160 yards and running mate and triple threat (rush-pass-return) Judah Price had 153.
Nobody else shut down Liberty like that. In fact, their lowest output in another game was 136 in a loss to Scott, 41-14. And the Raiders fell in the playoffs to punishing and powerful Poca 28-6.
l The Patriots came back from a three-week Covid-induced layoff to hang 50 on Shady Spring, a game in which Goodson set his career-high rushing mark with 318 yards and five touchdowns.
The Tigers would go on to win six of their next seven games to qualify for the playoffs. Nobody else scored 50 on the Tigers either, until they played Independence again and the Patriots scored 73, the most Indy ever scored in the series with the Tigers.
l Midland Trail certainly had its struggles early in the season but looked like it would get a break when Goodson was due to miss the game with a baseball commitment. Not so fast. Speed back Price stepped in and ran for 251 yards and three touchdowns.
The Independence defense limited Trail, once a power rush team, to 64 yards on the ground. They did throw for 240 and four touchdowns behind first-year QB Josh Dickerson.
Nobody else came close to putting 60 on Midland Trail. In fact, after that game the Patriots only gave up 76 in their next five and 40 of that was a 40-21 loss to Doddridge in the playoffs.
l The anticipated game on the schedule, after Poca was scrubbed, was a battle with No. 5 Nicholas County, and ended up played on a running clock in the fourth quarter, like every other game during the regular season, in a 57-21 Indy win. The Grizzlies did something nobody else did, rushing for 249 yards, but only had 22 passing.
It wasn’t nearly enough.
Independence outscored opponents in the regular season 58.4-11.9 and that was with the starters typically done by the half or early third quarter.
Lilly grew weary with the weekly questioning of his schedule. Several times he had to point out the teams he played that were in the Top 16 of the ratings.
“That’s kind of disrespectful to some of the teams we’ve played,” Lilly said after the Patriots knocked off perennial power Bluefield. “We played four playoff teams, Midland Trail, Shady, Liberty, Nicholas. I just think sometimes they give teams up north more credit than they give people down south. That’s where some of that comes from. But our kids have been resilient.”
There is another way to look at it. The two teams around the Patriots in the final Class AA ratings, No. 1 Herbert Hoover and No.3 Point Pleasant, played a schedule with a winning percentage worse than Independence’s schedule.
It’s true. Going into the playoffs Independence’s opponents had a winning percentage of .447 while Herbert Hoover’s was .421 and Point Pleasant’s was .403.
Then again, those teams were vanquished from the playoffs. But it worked for Independence maybe because they were beating teams that were not having good years the way they should.
In fact, after round one only four of the top eight teams remained, which points to the fact that teams playing a strong schedule which sometimes cost them games – I’m looking predominantly at Bluefield (Graham, Va. and Princeton) and Fairmont Senior (Linsly School, University, Bridgeport and Spring Valley).
If the lower portion of the bracket was strong, Independence beat No. 15, No. 10, No. 14 and will face No. 16 to win the title. Who would have thought those powers Bluefield and Fairmont would be at the bottom of the ratings?
Too, Independence has not shown any sign of being a one-dimensional team, despite having a legitimate Kennedy Award candidate in Goodson, who has 1,765 yards and 29 rushing touchdowns.
When Goodson missed, Price stepped in and he had 822 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns, eight receptions for 251 yards and four touchdowns and two punt returns for touchdowns.
When Nicholas proved it could stack the box to slow the run, quarterback Logan Phalin went over the top for four touchdowns
When it looked like Bluefield was vulnerable up the middle, the Patriots attacked on the ground, rushing for 338 yards with Goodson and Phalin accounting for 50 of the team’s 53 carries for all but 20 of those rushing yards and all but six of their offensive plays.
Sometimes when you cut away the forest, the view is totally different.