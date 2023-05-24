south charleston – Oak Glen coach Sherrie Garner knew her team wasn’t right when they took the field against Independence in the elimination game of the Class AA state tournament Wednesday at Craft Field at Little Creek State Park.
Then she heard a refrain from the bench and the Golden Bears’ fans. And everything changed.
Oak Glen went from being down 3-0 to charging back to take the lead and eventually won the game 9-7.
“I wasn’t really queued in (to what was going on), I was in the third base (coach’s) box and then I heard ‘Lizzy, Lizzy, Lizzy’ and we were trying to get them excited regardless, but that excitement is something different emotionally,” Garner said.
She was talking about Lizzy Kell, Oak Glen’s top pitcher returning to the dugout in the fourth inning. Kell had been injured in the early game against Winfield when she took a shot to the head on a laser back through the box. It was hit with such force that her facemask cut a deep gash in the muscle tissue on her face, requiring a trip to the emergency room where she received stitches. She is also in concussion protocol.
Everything was going wrong for Oak Glen in the first three innings. Delaney Buckland, Independence’s stellar senior ace, retired the first nine batters she faced.
Kell’s return seemed to be the spark that started the Polar Bears’ offensive engine.
After pushing a run across in the first, Kendall Martin, who drove in five of the Patriots’ seven runs, had a single that drove across Alli Hypes and Emma Lilly to make it 3-0.
In the fourth, with Kell back from the ER, Oak Glen got a rare walk from Buckland and a single from Maddie Murray, and after a strikeout Liv Munoz tied it with a home run over the left field fence.
Addie Smith just about got one but Lilly, who probably saved six runs on the day for the Patriots, made a fine catch back at the fence.
Martin’s big stick again came out for the Patriots in the fifth, a two-run double again scoring Hypes and Lilly to give the Patriots a 5-3 lead.
But the power of the Oak Glen bats again came out in the fifth. Sydney Brown homered after a single by Riley Bruce to tie it at 5-5.
The Golden Bear bats were not done. As easy as 1-2-3, a single by Murray, a two-out double by Munoz and a triple by Smith made it 7-5. A single by Kayla Wright plated Smith to make it 8-5. They added one in the bottom of the sixth when Bruce, who singled, scored on a sacrifice fly by Sarah Brown.
Independence, as it did against Bluefield in the Region 3 final, showed life in the seventh. Buckland singled, Lilly doubled in courtesy runner Kam Wooten and scored on a groundout and the fifth RBI by Martin.
“It’s definitely not the way I wanted to go out,” said Martin. “I at least wanted to make it to the second day. But I thought we played hard.”
“I told the kids after the game it was the two best games I’ve been involved in (losing to Herbert Hoover earlier in the day 4-2) that ended up in two losses,” Adkins said. “We did everything we needed to do to win a ballgame. We put balls in play, we played great defense, got good pitching. What do you say about Delaney Buckland and Kendall Martin, Alexis Meadows, our (three) seniors? It’s a tough way to go out but I couldn’t be prouder of our kids.”
Buckland finished the day with 19 total strikeouts and had 316 this season. She walked three in the final game against Oak Glen but two were intentional.
Martin had four hits in the two games and drove in six runs. Lilly had two doubles and scored two runs.
Lilly was stellar in left field for the Patriots, and she is also a pitcher and could step into the lead role on the mound next year.
“Emma wants to pitch so she’ll take that over and we’ll split some time with her and Savannah (Stanley),” Adkins said. “Emma really pitched well last year as a freshman and we didn’t use her as much this year, and you can see what we got out of her in the outfield. And I’m telling you she is a major talent in the outfield. A major talent. That’s a tough decision. That will be part of her decision, too. She thinks right now she wants a shot at being number one in the circle and we will give her that opportunity.”
Murray stepped in for Kell on the mound and was able to scatter eight hits, and only three of her seven runs were earned.
Independence dropped its opener to five-time defending champion Herbert Hoover 4-2.
There was nothing wrong with the glove side of the equation. The Patriots just couldn’t muster many hits, as the Huskies outhit them 11 to 5.
Lilly had two outstanding running catches to help keep the Huskies at bay, and shortstop Alli Hypes had a nice backhanded stop to throw a runner out and made a fine running grab in foul ground, slamming into the Patriots dugout but holding on with one out and the bases loaded. Lilly had her second outstanding grab in left to cool that potential uprising.
“We were very fortunate we played great defense today,” Adkins said. “Emma Lilly saved how many runs out there today in left field? Delaney did a good job keeping them at bay after the first. Alli Hypes made a big play to keep them out of the big inning.”
Sydney Bright had a line-drive two-run homer in the top of the first for the Huskies, her sixth home run of the year. Indy answered with one. After the inning was extended when an illegal pitch call on Herbert Hoover (Laila Varney failed to maintain contact with the pitcher’s plate) overturned a potential inning-ending double play, Kendall Martin ripped a double off the base of the fence to score Hypes, making it 2-1.
Trailing 4-1, the Patriots had runners on second and third. Kassidy Bradbury singled into center and Kam Wooten scored, but Hypes rounded third too wide and was hung up before being tagged out.
“That was just aggressive base running, and they made a great play (on the relay from center to the plate),” Adkins said. “We hit the ball. Emma Lilly was great on defense. She hits a smash right back to the pitcher on that illegal pitch.”
Hypes was 2 for 3 for the Patriots and scored a run. Martin had the run-scoring double.
Herbert Hoover 4, Independence 2
HH 200 101 0 — 4 11 0
Indy 100 001 0 — 2 5 0
HH – Laila Varney, Hannah Shamblin (6) and Sydney Bright; Indy: Delaney Buckland and Alexis Meadows. WP – Varney. LP – Buckland. Hitting – HH: Josi Fix 2-4 (2b 2 runs), Brooklyn Huffman 2-4 (2 rbi), Abby Hanson 1-4 (2b), Bright 2-4 (hr, run, 2 rbi), Kirstin Wehrle 2-4. Sydney Shalblin 1-4 (run), Varney 1-3. Indy – Alli Hypes 2-3 (run), Kendall Martin 1-3 (2b, rbi), Kassidy Bradbury 1-3 (rbi), Avory Varney 1-2, Kam Wooten (run).
Oak Glen 9, Independence 7
Indy 102 020 2 — 7 8 1
OG 000 351 x — 9 10 4
Battery — Indy: Delaney Buckland and Alexis Meadows. OG: Maddie Murray and Sarah Brown. WR – Murray. LP – Buckland. Hitting – Alli Hypes 1-4 (3 runs), Emma Lilly 2-4 (two 2B, 3 runs), Kendall Martin 3-4 (2B, 5 rbis), Kassidy Bradbury 2-4 (2 rbis), Kam Wooten (run), Sydney Brown 1-2 (hr, 2 runs, 2 rbis), Maddie Murray 2-3 (2 runs), Sarah Brown (rbi), Liv Munoz 2-3 (hr, 2b 2 runs, 3 rbi), Addie Smith 1-4 (3b, run, rbi), Kayla Wright 2-3 (rbi), Riley Brice 2-3 (2 runs).
