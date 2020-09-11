Play each game like it's your last.
Those are the words Independence head coach John H. Lilly has had for his team this year.
With the specter of games being canceled due to Covid-19, Lilly's players took his words to heart again Friday, hitting George Covey Field in Coal City like a pack of hungry wolves.
Fresh off a 71-0 beatdown over PikeView in week one, Independence scored 55 straight points in a 55-8 whipping of River View.
"We are really young," Lilly said. "We only have four seniors and it is hard to know who is going to show up. I thought we came out and played really well. We knew River View would be physical, so I was pleased with how we played. I commend River View. I thought they battled really hard tonight."
The Raiders looked as if they would give Indy a tussle early. An eight-yard gainer by Austin Cooper and a first-down carry from Michael Picklesimer put the visitors in business at the Patriots 33-yard line.
However, Independence would not allow another first down until just over seven minutes to play in the half.
As the defensive front four of the Patriots began to dominate the trenches, Indy's linebackers and safeties made the River View ball carriers pay with crushing tackles.
"I was pleased. Both our inside linebackers and three of our four defensive linemen are (sophomores)," Lilly explained. "We have been talking about getting better each week. I thought they played well tonight. Jordan Harvey and Logan Lester, I thought they really stepped up."
Once the Indy defense held the Raiders on downs, the Patriots' offense wasted no time taking control of the game.
After a 61-yard touchdown run by Atticus Goodson was negated by a holding call on the second play of the series, Indy struck paydirt three plays later.
Set up by a 62-yard pitch-and-catch from senior quarterback Isaiah Duncan to sophomore Judah Price, Goodson gave his team a 7-0 lead on the next carry.
It would be the first of five scores on the evening for the junior and 2019 all-stater.
"He was sick to his stomach tonight, so we just used him sparingly," Lilly said. "I was really proud of him. He battled through an injury and on top of that he got sick in the first quarter."
Goodson turned ballhawk on the next River View series when he picked off a pass with a nice leaping grab at the Indy 45-yard line.
A 15-yard run from Price and a 22-yard gainer by Goodson were part of a six-play drive that gave Indy a 14-0 lead. Before the first quarter ended, Goodson would score for a third time on a 28-yard run.
When Goodson wasn't pounding the Raiders, Price was squirting through the defense with relative ease.
"I have said it all along, (Judah) is one of the most competitive kids I have ever been around and I have been around some good ones," Lilly said. "He is going to compete, He is a work-a-holic and he is competitive. As long as your best players are your hardest workers, you really have something going."
To open the second quarter, things went from bad to worse for the visitors when the punt snap was bobbled, giving Indy the ball at the Raiders' 26-yard line.
On the ensuing series, it was senior Cohen Miller's chance to get into the action. Miller carried the ball three times in a four-play drive that culminated with his 5-yard touchdown gallop and a 28-0 lead.
"I was really proud of Cohen for stepping up tonight, too," Lilly said. "He was our starting running back two years ago before he blew his knee out."
River View's best chance to score came on a nearly eight-minute drive that started with nine minutes to play in the half. Aided by two offsides penalties and a pass interference call, the Raiders moved the ball to the Indy 15-yard line.
Quarterback Connor Christian appeared to have a target open down the middle in the end zone, but it was not meant to be for the Raiders.
Sophomore Cyrus Goodson came flying across to intercept the pass, returning the ball out to the Indy 30-yard line with 1:13 to play in the half. The younger Goodson would get another interception just before the halftime horn.
After a penalty set the Patriots back five yards, Atticus Goodson ripped off a 38-yard gainer before Duncan and Price played catch again on a 37-yard touchdown pass.
Atticus Goodson scored two more times early in the third quarter and Logan Phalin rounded out the Patriots scoring on a 20-yard scamper.
River View's lone score came late in the fourth quarter when Cooper scored on a 10-yard run.
Next up for Independence will be county rival Shady Spring next Friday, Sept. 18, at H.B. Thomas Field.
"Next week is a big step up and we know that," Lilly said. "They have had our number and it is a rival game. We have a lot of work ahead of us and I am curious to see how we handle that. We are going to be a work in progress and we will need to get better in some areas."
RV: 0 0 0 8 — 8
I: 21 14 20 0 — 55
First Quarter
I: Atticus Goodson 1 run (Colton Blackburn kick)
I: Goodson 9 run (Blackburn kick)
I: Goodson 28 run (Blackburn kick)
Second Quarter
I: Cohen Miller 5 run (Blackburn kick)
I: Judah Price 37 pass from Isaiah Duncan (Blackburn kick)
Third Quarter
I: Goodson 6 run (Blackburn kick)
I: Goodson 8 run (kick no good)
I: Logan Phalin 20 run (Blackburn kick)
Fourth Quarter
RV: Austin Cooper 10 run (Chase Porter pass from Michael Picklesimer)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing:(RV)Jacob Sweeney 3-4, Mikey Picklesimer 8-31, Austin Cooper 20-80, Connor Christian 2-7, Cody Vance 1-3; (I)Atticus Goodson 11-150, Isaiah Duncan 4-19, Judah Price 2-31, Cohen Miller 5-23, Colton Miller 3-4, J.D. Monroe 1-8
Passing:(RV)Christian 0-3-2, Cooper 0-2-2; (I)Duncan 4-5-0-61, Phalin 2-2-0-48
Receiving:(I)Phalin 1-6, Price 2-50, Trey Bowers 2-46, Cyrus Goodson 1-7