Add another celebration to the legacy of the 2022 Class AA state football champions.
The Independence Patriots were honored by the Raleigh County Board of Education Monday evening during a ceremony at the school in Coal City.
After the program, everyone on the team received their championship rings. The rings were designed by the players.
Independence defeated Herbert Hoover 42-7 for the championship Dec. 3 at Wheeling Island Stadium. It is the first state championship for the Independence football program.
