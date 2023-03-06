Add another celebration to the legacy of the 2022 Class AA state football champions.

The Independence Patriots were honored by the Raleigh County Board of Education Monday evening during a ceremony at the school in Coal City.

After the program, everyone on the team received their championship rings. The rings were designed by the players.

Independence defeated Herbert Hoover 42-7 for the championship Dec. 3 at Wheeling Island Stadium. It is the first state championship for the Independence football program.

