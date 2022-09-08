Independence hits the road to take on Poca for Week 3

Over the past three seasons Poca and Independence have been primary players in the postseason. They’ve not attained the continuity of Fairmont or even Bluefield, yet. But speaking of primary players, of the last three Kennedy Award winners have come from the two schools (Atticus Goodson, Independence, 2021 and Ethan Payne, Poca, 2019).
In that span, a game between the two teams – scheduled once but shot down by Covid, would be a marquee matchup.
But the Dots are struggling out of the gate in 2022, falling to Nitro (27-26) and Chapmanville (56-20).
Independence is not struggling.
The Patriots have outscored their first two opponents, Liberty and Oak Hill, 100-0.
Judah Price has led a high-octane offense with 346 yards rushing and five touchdowns. He has accounted for 42 of the Patriots 100 points.
But he is not the only weapon for the Patriots, now riding a 12-game regular season win streak going back to Oct. 2, 2020.
Quarterback Trey Bowers has passed for 337 yards (12 of 22, 168.5 per game) and two touchdowns and has rushed for three touchdowns (106 yards).
Wide receiver Colton Caron had three catches for 167 yards (55.7 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. Cyrus Goodson leads the team with six receptions (62 yards) and Wyoming East transfer Chandler Johnson has an 86-yard reception.
Independence is averaging 450 yards of offense a game.
The Patriots are also 11 of 13 on two-point conversions, Price with six of those.
As good as the offense has been, the defense has been better, not allowing a point and recording 32 negative yardage plays in those two shutouts. Liberty and Oak Hill combined for just 43 total yards of offense in two games, rushing 61 times for negative 5 yards and passing for 48 total yards (completing 10 of 18).
That will be an area the Dots will try to exploit, with quarterback Jordan Wolfe off to a good start to the season.
Wolfe has rushed for a team-best 178 yards and two touchdowns (to lead the team) and has completed 26 pf 43 passing for 338 yards and five scores. Brandon Moore (9 receptions, 100 yards, 2 TD) and Garrett McCormick (4-85-1) are Wolfe’s top targets.
Midland Trail (1-1) at Meadow Bridge (1-1)
The two old Fayette rivals meet in Meadow Bridge, both coming off big wins on Friday night.
Meadow Bridge took out Richwood 42-8, Kaiden Sims rushed 14 times for 141 yards and two touchdowns and QB Seaton Mullins added 17 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Mullins passed for 60 yards and a touchdown as the Wildcats are returning to their roots as a running team.
Midland Trail is led by Meadow Bridge transfer Jaden Gladwell who has passed for 479 yards and four touchdowns in two games, 237 in a 42-3 victory against Tolsia last week.
Trail leads the all-time series 18-10. Trail won 13 in a row (1978-2008) in a series that has been on again and off again since beginning in 1976 and Meadow Bridge had a seven-game win streak between 2009-2015). Trail won the last two meetings.
Princeton (2-0) at Oak Hill (1-1)
Grant Cochran and Dom Collins solidified their hold on the area’s top pitch-and-catch duo, hooking up nine times for 178 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-7 victory against rival Bluefield last week.
Cochran has surpassed 6,000 career yards passing and is off to a good start to his senior season completing 30 of 41 passes for 422 yards and six touchdowns. He was 23 of 28 against Bluefield.
The Tigers have rushed for 276 yards and five touchdowns. The Tigers are 2-0 and average 40.5 points in those wins.
Oak Hill is coming off a 40-0 loss at Independence and had a hard time generating offense, but the Red Devils opened with a 17-7 win against Nicholas County.
The Red Devils will try to keep the Tigers high-powered offense off the field using its Wing-T offense with a plethora of running options, led currently by Alex Baxter’s 75 yards. Trent Rider has both Oak Hill’s touchdowns.
Shady Spring (0-2) at Summers County (1-1)
Summers County will be honoring a couple of late Bobcat legends, Dick Leftridge and Pat Shires, the latter winning the first-ever Kennedy Award in 1947.
On the field, the two teams are opposites, the Bobcats trying to get things done on the ground, the Tigers preferring the aerial route.
Visiting Shady Spring is still looking for its first win. First-year quarterback Brady Green is one of three area quarterbacks (Gladwell and Cochran the others) on pace to throw for 2,000 yards. Green is 13 of 41 for 411 yards and three touchdowns, Tyler Mackey with five receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns.
Summers County is 1-1 and is led by Drake Cole with 245 yards and a touchdown and Duke Dodson, who has 85 yards and three touchdowns. The Bobcats are coming off a 26-0 loss to Greenbrier West.
Nicholas County (1-1) at Wyoming East (0-2)
After a season-opening loss to Oak Hill, the Grizzlies returned to their winning ways when Kaleb Clark rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-16 victory against Shady Spring.
Clark has 318 yards and four touchdowns in two starts this season and went over 2,000 career yards rushing in the Shady game. He now has 2,172 career rush yards and 31 career rushing touchdowns.
Wyoming East has struggled out of the gate, falling Wahama 72-26 last week at Laidley Field. Jackson Danielson has completed 27 of 50 passing for 317 yards and three touchdowns and leads the team with 87 rushing yards. Stevie Clemins (6-110), Kaiden Weaver (9-91-1) and Braxton Huff (4-68-2) are his primary targets.
Liberty (0-1) at PikeView (0-2)
Liberty had a week off after opening with a 60-0 loss to Independence, giving the Raiders a chance to look at what can fix coming out of the first game.
PikeView may be without Peyton Greer, injured in the season opener, again this week.
Freshman Brayden Mullins came in and completed 9 of 20 for 146 yards and two scores in a 48-25 loss to Van last week. Nate Riffe (5-108-2) and Zach Rose (4-57-2) each have a touchdown catch in the Panthers (0-2) first two games.
Greenbrier West (2-0) at Pocahontas County
Ty Nickell has picked up where he left off last season with 430 rush yards and five touchdowns in the Cavaliers 2-0 start.
The defense has been even more impressive, pitching a shutout in the first two games of the season and outscoring Buffalo and Summers County by a combined 59-0. The Cavaliers have only given up 183 total yards in the first two games.
Parkersburg South (2-0) at Woodrow Wilson (2-0), Saturday
In a Saturday afternoon game at Van Meter Stadium, it will be the Woodrow run against the Parkersburg South passing attack.
Woodrow Wilson coach Street Sarrett admitted he was never a fan of the pass but had changed up the offense because it fit personnel, namely Maddex McMillen and Keynan Cook, over the last three years.
But this year the run is the thing.
Darmonte Mitchell, the reigning Register-Herald Athlete of the Week, had a breakout game with 303 yards and five touchdowns against Greenbrier East. His 303 yards is the most in a game since Nate Manns had over 300 in 2005.
Woodrow has rushed for 892 yards in two games, one of the top numbers in the state through two games.
The game with Parkersburg South, coached by former Summers County coach Nate Tanner, kicks off 1 p.m.
Other Friday games include Greenbrier East (0-2) at Robert C. Byrd (1-1) Westside (1-1) at Man and Richwood (0-2) at Van.
