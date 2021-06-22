south charleston — Independence coach Ken Adkins kept waiting for the light to come on for his Patriots in the Class AA state softball tournament Tuesday at Little Creek Park.
He thought he saw a flicker, but it never powered up.
Independence fell to Oak Glen 5-0 in the opener and then lost 9-1 to Herbert Hoover in six innings in the elimination game later in the evening at the Rock Field A.
“I talked (the umpiring crew) into overturning a blown call in the first game and I thought we might flip the switch there,” Adkins said. “We didn’t. Then I thought when we scored that first run (to take a 1-0 lead on Herbert Hoover in the first inning) that might give us a little life. For whatever reason we just couldn’t get going. (The light) just never came on.”
After being held to one hit in the first game, Independence did score the first run of the elimination game, senior Destiny Blankenship driving in Delaney Buckland with a sacrifice fly after Buckland started with a single and Allie Hypes followed with another base hit.
Buckland, in the circle for the second consecutive game on the day, had a quick bottom of the first, needing just seven pitches to get out of the inning.
From there the highlights were hard to find against the Huskies.
Grayson Buckner would surrender just two more hits, both from Chloe Hart, who had a single in the second and a double in the fifth. She had four strikeouts and one walk.
“Being able to hit her spots,” Herbert Hoover coach Misty Smith said of what her pitcher did well. “Her curveball and her screwball were moving in and out and then her changeup didn’t allow them to hit the ball hard. Independence can definitely score runs. They’re fast and they have big hitters and we were able to pitch around them.”
Adkins said his team simply didn’t play well and the disappointing part is he felt his team had been in and seen similar situations.
“We weren’t very disciplined at the plate, didn’t make good adjustments,” Adkins said. “Very few balls did we hit hard today. We scored 15 runs against what I thought was just as good a pitcher in (Olivia Hylton) Wyoming East as we saw down here. These pitchers were better at hitting spots. But no faster. We’d seen all this before.”
Cortney Fizer ended the game in the sixth with a two-run double scoring Brooklyn Huffman and Sydney Bright. Fizer also had a triple and drove in four runs. She plated two in the third with the triple when Hoover scored four runs.
Ahead of that, in the second, after Indy took a 1-0 lead, the Huskies’ bottom part of the order provided the go-ahead runs when Sydney Shamblin and Josi Fix, the seven and eight hitters, had RBIs on a groundout and a single.
“When somebody scores, a good team answers,” said Smith, whose team won the championship in 2019, making it the defending champion after Covid shut down the 2020 season. “That’s what we had to do to be able to win and that’s what we did today.”
Buckland probably deserved a better fate. While she did give up 11 hits and nine runs, she didn’t get any help. Only four of the runs were earned. She stuck out four and walked one.
The opener Tuesday morning was delayed an hour by rain.
Maddie McKay handcuffed the Patriots on one hit, a seventh-inning solid single to center by Sarah Bragg.
Around that she struck out nine and walked just one.
The Patriots had few real opportunities
Only one Patriot reached third, Kendall Martin, who was hit by a pitch in the second and went to third on a couple of passed balls. But McKay proceeded to strike out the side after that to end the threat.
In the third, Buckland walked and stole second but was stranded there after a pair fly outs.
In the fifth, Martin reached on an error but was retired on the old “strike ‘em out, throw ‘em out” double play.
Kaylen Parks reached on a two-base error in the sixth but was stranded.
In the meantime, the Bears scored the first run of the game, the only one they would need as it turned out, when Sydney Brown led off the third with a triple and scored on a Lizzie Kell bunt. Sarah Brown doubled in a pair in the fifth, both Sydney Brown and McKay, who walked.
McKay’s double scored Sydney Brown, who again walked in the seventh, and Sarah Brown scored Kell, who singled after that.
Buckland went the distance for Independence, giving up six hits and five runs with four walks and four strikeouts.
“I hate it, we had a good season and I don’t want to dwell too much on the bad stuff,” Adkins said . “But we just didn’t play well. We didn’t play well like we can.”
Adkins said the team planned to stay in Charleston and watch the tournament Wednesday.
I (22-16) 100 000 — 1 4 2
HH (25-4) 024 003 — 9 11 0
Pitching — HH: Grayson Buckner and Sydney Bright; I: Delaney Buckland and Kaylen Parks. WP: Buckner ; LP: Buckland. Hitting — HH: Brooklyn Huffman (run), Caroline Woody (2b, run, RBI), Bright 3-4 (run, rbi), Cortney Fizer 2-4 (2b, 3b, run 4 rbi), Buckner 2-3 2-3 (2b, run, rbi), Abby Hanson (run, rbi), Josi Fix 2-3 (run, rbi), I: Buckland 1-2 (run), Allie Hypes 1-3, Destiny Blankenship (rbi), Chloe Hart 2-2 (2b).
OG (29-1) 001 020 2 — 5 7 2
I (22-15) 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
Pitching — I: Delaney Buckland and Kaylen Parks; OG: Maddie McKay and Sarah Brown. WP: McKay (20-1) ; LP: Buckland (19-13). Hitting — I: Sarah Bragg 1-3; OG: Sydney Brown (3B, 3 runs), Lizzie Kell (1-3 (run, rbi), Maddie McKay (2b, run rbi), Sarah Brown (2b, 3 rbi), Makayla Zoellers 2-3.