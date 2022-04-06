Independence hangs on to remain undefeated

BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Independence Patriots had a tall task on their hands Wednesday evening, taking on Bluefield on the Beavers’ home turf.
Scotty Cuthbert’s squad was up to the task, especially from an offensive standpoint, and left Bowen Field with an 8-5 victory in a battle of scholastic unbeatens.
Indy (5-0) wasted no time taking control, jumping to a 4-0 lead at the end of the first inning. Two uncharacteristic errors by Bluefield (7-1) added fuel to the Patriots’ fire.
“Being able to jump on them quick, we weee able to take away their momentum,” said Independence senior Carson Brown, who was 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and two runs on his score line.
Cuthbert said, “We survived. Early in the game, we put the ball in play really good.
“I feel we run the bases really well,” the coach said. “We executed a few (opportunities for) situational hitting, which was nice to see.”
Clay Basham claimed the pitching win, striking out six Beavers and giving up seven hits — all of them singles — in 5 1/3 innings on the mound.
It was his third pitching appearance this season, and by far his longest.
Bluefield made three errors in the first three frames, and didn’t get a hit until the bottom of the third. By the end of the game, the bottom four spots in the batting order combined for eight strikeouts and one base hit.
Bluefield head coach Jimmy Redmond said, “The errors in the field, (the lack of executing) the routine things that we should be doing, you can’t do that with Indy.”
Noting that both teams are “up there in the power rankings,” Redmond said, “Their top nine kids, they can hit. They’re going to hit. And we’ve got to get to that level, where we can all hit.”
The Beavers scored the last four runs of the contest and energized their fans by loading the bases with one out in the seventh. The potential winning run was at bat, but Indy relief pitcher Atticus Goodson secured two strikeouts to end it.
Brown attributed the win and the team’s 5-0 record to “just us playing for each other. We’re playing as a team, playing with good chemistry.”
The Patriots continue their stretch of four games in four days by hosting Charleston Catholic this afternoon, weather permitting, followed by home games against Logan and Sissonville.
The Beavers open defense of their 2021 Coppinger Tournament title on Friday at Bowen Field, facing the Summers County Bobcats at about 7 p.m.
I: 400 112 0 — 8 10 3
B: 001 003 1 — 5 10 3
Clay Basham, Atticus Goodson (6) and Goodson, David Shufflebarger (6). Ryker Brown, Caleb Fuller (7) and Bryson Redmond. W — Basham. L —Brown.