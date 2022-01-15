CLEAR FORK – The wins in Wyoming County have been few and far between for Independence.
The Patriots had not beaten Westside since 2012 and it has been nearly two decades since Independence beat the Renegades here.
So despite extenuating circumstances, Patriots head coach Mike Green is not about to short change the Patriots’ 67-62 win.
Westside was without five players, a number of those players starters, and head coach Shawn Jenkins after the skirmish at Wyoming East Tuesday night.
“It’s a very big win for us not only this year sectionally, but for the program, it’s been a long time since Independence has won here in Wyoming County,” Green said. “I don’t know how long but I know coach (long-time Indy coach Scotty) Cuthbert thinks it’s been at least 12-14 years.”
The Renegades made a strong run late to turn a one-time 10-point fourth-quarter deficit into a 60-60 tie.
But J.D. Monroe, who got to the line when Michael McKinney was injured, and Cyrus Goodson made four straight free throws and Westside couldn’t get over the hump.
The Patriots made 7 of 10 free throws in the final 1:20 and were 21 of 29 as a team.
“We were Jekyll and Hyde in the fourth quarter,” Green said. “We came out up by 10 and they came back and tied it. We were able to make some free throws and win but we made some poor decisions as far as shot selection late, but our defense came out and played great and allowed us to get the win.”
Independence was without Logan Phalin, who had back-to-back double-doubles in the team’s last two games.
A key point in the pendulum swinging the Patriots’ way came in the third when Jordan James, Carter Adkins and McKinney hit consecutive 3s to make a 38-37 lead 47-37.
“That really helped us a lot and it really got our defense fired up because that little run there was caused by defense,” Adkins said.
Brandon French, the interim coach while Jenkins is out, said the Renegades simply lost those players on defense at that point.
“We had some guys in the back (backside of the defense) there that wasn’t really paying attention,” French said. “I was trying to get them in that little matchup (zone). I kept telling them that they were always putting those shooters in the corners and to cheat out a little bit where they could contest that shot. But sometimes they were asleep back there.”
Independence led 30-28 at the half.
“We came out and were very lethargic early on,” Green said. “Dakota Browning came in and was a spark defensively and really turned the tide for us.”
Ryan Anderson had a big game for the Renegades with 23 points, including six 3-pointers. Shandell Adkins had 18 points and freshman Bryson Blankenship a career-best 12.
French felt like his team acquitted itself well given the extraordinary circumstances.
“From the get-go I told the guys, ‘Everybody thinks we’re down right now and they don’t think there is a chance for us to win this game,”’ French said. “I said, ‘Here is an opportunity for us. Give me everything you’ve got.’ I couldn’t ask them for us to do any better than they did.”
Carter Adkins led the Patriots with 18 and McKinney and Goodson had 17 points each.
Goodson was 11 for 14 at the free throw line in the game.
The Renegades (3-8) have a quick turnaround, hosting PikeView tonight in another Region 3, Section 1 game and Independence, which has won three straight, will play in the MLK Classic at Greater Beckley Christian against Wyoming East.
Independence (3-4)
Carter Adkins 5 5-6 18, J.D. Monroe 1 2-2 5, Cyrus Goodson 3 11-14 17, Jordan James 2 2-3 8, Michael McKinney 7 1-1 17, Corey Shumate 1 0-3 2, Cameron Vandall 0 0-0 0, Dakota Browning 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 19 21-29 67.
Westside (3-8)
Ryan Anderson 7 3-4 23, Bryson Blankenship 5 1-2 12, Ashton Reed 3 1-2 7, Shandell Adkins 7 4-5 18, Parker Lambert 1 0-0 2, Kody Blackburn0 0-0 0, Gage McKnight 0 0-0 0, Ethan Justice 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 23 9-13 62.
I 14 16 23 14 - 67
W 17 11 15 19 - 62
3-point field goals – I: 8 (Adkins 3, Monroe 1, James 2, McKinney 2). W: 7 (Anderson 6, Blankenship 1). Fouled out – W: Blankenship, McKnight.