As it had been during its championship run, the Independence football team was once more backed by community support that fueled the school’s first title.
On Saturday afternoon, the team was presented with state championship jackets at the event at the Golden Corral.
The jackets, as well as knit caps, were bought because the team had money remaining after purchasing state championship rings, school officials said.
“I really don’t think we would have won the state championship or gone to back-to-back championships at all if it wasn’t for the support of the community,” coach John H. Lilly said. “That atmosphere (through the season and during the playoff run) was pretty electric. Those kids, when they got in that atmosphere, they overachieved. It was a total team effort from our community to the coaches, to the administration, to our team. I don’t think it would have happened, I really don’t. That homefield advantage was just so big for us.”
It was a dominant performance for the Patriots, who finished 13-0 and outscored their four playoff opponents by an average of 40.5 to 11.3. In the regular season Independence gave up just 31 points.
The Independence squad not only captured its first state title, but it was also the first Raleigh County team to win a title since 1977 (Woodrow Wilson) and just the second since 1949.
Judah Price, who is going to have to add an additional trophy case in his near future, was honored by the Governor’s Office with three proclamations for winning the Curt Warner Award (state’s top running back), Gatorade state football player of the year and Kennedy Award (state’s top player). He said the team was still awed by the appreciation shown by the community.
“We’ve just gotten so much support from everybody really, but especially our community,” Price said. “We got a parade; we were honored in front of our whole town and school and that is really special to me and the team. We’ve kind of been underestimated our whole lives and we’ve waited for this moment out whole lives and now we are living in the moment.”
Not a day goes by — some 50 days now removed from claiming the title with a 42-7 win over Herbert Hoover when Price set two Super Six records to go with the regular season and overall state scoring records he set — that somebody doesn’t mention the title, Price said.
“I go out in public, and people come up to me all the time, and I have no idea who they even are, and they just want to congratulate me and the team on the state championship. It’s really everywhere I go honestly,” Price said.
And now he will go out in style, as will his teammates, with new jackets recognizing the accomplishment.
“It’s been a little over a month since we’ve won the game and I think things are starting to calm down for the kids,” Lilly said. “I think they are starting to recognize just how much they achieved. They were so focused on winning the game, I think it was hard to recognize the achievement they had. But now they do.
“We are very, very appreciative of everybody that supported us and cheered for us through the whole thing.”
The team was honored at the WVU Tech basketball games at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center after receiving their jackets and having lunch courtesy of the Golden Corral in Beckley.
