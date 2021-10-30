Class AA No. 3 Independence completed its first undefeated regular season in 35 years with a 60-8 victory over Wyoming East.
Tyler Linkswiler ran for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Judah Price scored three touchdowns on four carries and finished with 114 yards.
Atticus Goodson was given the night off after getting banged up in the Patriots' win at Nicholas County last week.
Wyoming East's Jackson Danielson was 8-of-16 passing for 119 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown to Tucker Cook.
The Patriots (8-0) are off for the last week of the regular season and will await the final SSAC playoff ratings. Finishing in the top two would guarantee them a home playoff game through the semifinals before the Super Six in Wheeling.
WE 0 8 0 0 — 8
I 32 22 6 0 — 60
First quarter
I: Judah Price 1 run (Price run)
I: Trey Bowers 34 pass from Logan Phalin (Price run)
I: Bowers 51 run (Tyler Linkswiler run)
I: Price 20 run (Price run)
Second quarter
I: Linkswiler 4 run (Linkswiler run)
I: Price 59 run (Phalin run)
WE: Tucker Cook 58 pass from Jackson Danielson (Eli Fralin pass from Danielson)
I: Linkswiler 17 run (knee)
Third quarter
I: JD Monroe 4 run (knee)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — WE: Danielson 9-28, Gabe Riling 3-16, Charlie Price 2-1, Caden Cook 1-0, Landan Lester 2-(-6); I: Linkswiler 13-142, Price 4-114, Bowers 4-41, Monroe 1-4.
PASSING — WE: Danielson 8-16-0-119; I: Phalin 2-4-0-64, Monroe 2-2-0-34, Bowers 1-1-0-7.
RECEIVING — WE: Cook 3-86, Fralin 2-28, Riling 1-5, Cook 1-1, Lester 1-(-1); I: Cyrus Goodson 3-34, Colton Miller 1-34, Bowers 1-33, Dave Shufflebarger 1-7.