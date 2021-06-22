Independence drops first game to Oak Glen

SOUTH CHARLESTON — Independence was shut out 5-0 by Oak Glen in the first game of the Class AA state softball tournament Tuesday at Little Creek Park.
Maddie McKay handcuffed the Patriots on one hit, a seventh-inning solid single to center by Sarah Bragg.
Around that she struck out nine and walked just one.
The Patriots had few real opportunities
Only one Patriot reached third, Kendall Martin, who was hit by a pitch in the second and went to third on a couple of passed balls. But McKay proceeded to strike out the side after that to end the threat.
In the third, Delaney Buckland walked and stole second but was stranded there after a pair fly outs.
In the fifth, Martin reached on an error but was retired on the old “strike ’em out, throw ’em out” double play.
Kaylen Parks reached on a two-base error in the sixth but was stranded.
In the meantime, the Bears scored the first run of the game, the only one they would need as it turned out, when Sydney Brown led off the third with a triple and scored on a Lizzie Kell bunt. Sarah Brown doubled in a pair in the fifth, both Sydney Brown and McKay, who walked.
McKay’s double scored Sydney Brown, who again walked in the seventh, and Sarah Brown scored Kell, who singled after that.
Delaney Brown went the distance for Independence, giving up six hits and five runs with four walks and four strikeouts.
Oak Glen improved to 29-1, while Independence fell to 22-15.
OG (29-1) 001 020 2 — 5 7 2
I (22-15) 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
Pitching — I: Delaney Buckland and Kaylen Parks; OG: Maddie McKay and Sarah Brown. WP: McKay (20-1) ; LP: Buckland (19-13). Hitting — I: Sarah Bragg 1-3; OG: Sydney Brown (3B, 3 runs), Lizzie Kell (1-3 (run, rbi), Maddie McKay (2b, run rbi), Sarah Brown (2b, 3 rbi), Makayla Zoellers 2-3.