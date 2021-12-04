Judah Price, left, of Independence, hugs his teammate Atticus Goodson after losing to Fairmont Senior 21-12 in the Class AA State Football Championship game held at Wheeling Island Stadium Friday Night. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Independence drops Class AA state title game to Fairmont (WITH GALLERY)
WHEELING – Independence coach John H. Lilly felt that the Patriots had answers for Fairmont’s strikes in the Class AA state championship game Friday at Wheeling Island Stadium.
Unfortunately for the Patriots, they didn’t have the final one.
Germaine Lewis had an answer of his own, scoring on a 38-yard run with 2:02 remaining in the third quarter and that ended up being the score to put the game away in a 21-12 victory.
With the win the Polar Bears joined Musselman (Class AA title in 1995) as the only teams to win a state title as a No. 16 seed.
The loss ended the Patriots’ season at 11-1.
All evening, the Patriots fought to stay in the game.
120321 Indy Fairmont 4.jpg
Evan Dennison, of Fairmont Senior, left, almost makes a diving catch against, Shane Caron, of Independence, during the Class AA State Football Championship game held at Wheeling Island Stadium Friday Night. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
120321 Indy Fairmont 1.jpg
Dylan Ours, of Fairmont Senior, breaks away for some yardage against Independence, during the Class AA State Football Championship game held at Wheeling Island Stadium Friday Night. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
120321 Indy Fairmont 2.jpg
Atticus Goodson, 3, of Independence, breaks away from Fairmont Senior defender during the Class AA State Football Championship game held at Wheeling Island Stadium Friday Night. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
120321 Indy Fairmont 3.jpg
Atticus Goodson, 3, of Independence, gets brought down by, Michael Kruzel. left, and Dylan Ours, of Fairmont Senior during the Class AA State Football Championship game held at Wheeling Island Stadium Friday Night. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
120321 Indy Fairmont 18.jpg
Independence lost to Fairmont Senior 21-12 in the Class AA State Football Championship game held at Wheeling Island Stadium Friday Night. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
120321 Indy Fairmont 19.jpg
Independence lost to Fairmont Senior 21-12 in the Class AA State Football Championship game held at Wheeling Island Stadium Friday Night. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
120321 Indy Fairmont 20.jpg
Independence cheerleader during game against Fairmont Senior in the Class AA State Football Championship game held at Wheeling Island Stadium Friday Night. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
120321 Indy Fairmont 21.jpg
Independence cheerleaders during game against Fairmont Senior in the Class AA State Football Championship game held at Wheeling Island Stadium Friday Night. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
120321 Indy Fairmont 5.jpg
Evan Dennison, 2, of Fairmont Senior, plows for some yardage against Independence during the Class AA State Football Championship game held at Wheeling Island Stadium Friday Night. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
120321 Indy Fairmont 6.jpg
Trey Bowers, of Independence, right, breaks away Fairmont Senior defenders during the Class AA State Football Championship game held at Wheeling Island Stadium Friday Night. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
120321 Indy Fairmont 21.jpg
Independence cheerleaders during game against Fairmont Senior in the Class AA State Football Championship game held at Wheeling Island Stadium Friday Night. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
120321 Indy Fairmont 22.jpg
Independence fans during game against Fairmont Senior in the Class AA State Football Championship game held at Wheeling Island Stadium Friday Night. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
120321 Indy Fairmont 23.jpg
Independence cheerleader during game against Fairmont Senior in the Class AA State Football Championship game held at Wheeling Island Stadium Friday Night. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
120321 Indy Fairmont 15.jpg
Independence lost to Fairmont Senior 21-12 in the Class AA State Football Championship game held at Wheeling Island Stadium Friday Night. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
120321 Indy Fairmont 16.jpg
Independence lost to Fairmont Senior 21-12 in the Class AA State Football Championship game held at Wheeling Island Stadium Friday Night. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
120321 Indy Fairmont 24.jpg
Independence fans during game against Fairmont Senior in the Class AA State Football Championship game held at Wheeling Island Stadium Friday Night. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
120321 Indy Fairmont 14.jpg
Independence head coach John Lilly, hugs Fairmont Senior coach Nick Bartic after Fairmont won 21-12 in the Class AA State Football Championship game held at Wheeling Island Stadium Friday Night. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
120321 Indy Fairmont 7.jpg
Judah Price, left, of Independence, hugs his teammate Atticus Goodson after losing to Fairmont Senior 21-12 in the Class AA State Football Championship game held at Wheeling Island Stadium Friday Night. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
120321 Indy Fairmont 8.jpg
Independence head coach John Lilly, hugs Logan Isom after losing to Fairmont Senior 21-12 in the Class AA State Football Championship game held at Wheeling Island Stadium Friday Night. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
120321 Indy Fairmont 9.jpg
Fairmont Senior Eric Smith, left and Kalaeloa Kaukini celebrate after beating Independence 21-12 in the Class AA State Football Championship game held at Wheeling Island Stadium Friday Night. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
120321 Indy Fairmont 10.jpg
Fairmont Senior team celebrates after beating Independence 21-12 in the Class AA State Football Championship game held at Wheeling Island Stadium Friday Night. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
120321 Indy Fairmont 11.jpg
Fairmont Senior Eric Smith lifts up the trophy after beating Independence 21-12 in the Class AA State Football Championship game held at Wheeling Island Stadium Friday Night. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
120321 Indy Fairmont 12.jpg
Fairmont Senior players and fans celebrate after beating Independence 21-12 in the Class AA State Football Championship game held at Wheeling Island Stadium Friday Night. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
And when Judah Price scored on a 46-yard run in the third quarter, it appeared to be on the verge of a third straight comeback in this postseason. The two-point conversion run attempt failed, leaving it at 14-12 Fairmont.
The celebration was short-lived, however.
A long kickoff return to the Independence 38 was followed by the Lewis run.
“Our guys just stayed the course,” Fairmont coach Nick Bartic said. “It was going to be that kind of game. There were going to be a lot of momentum swings, it was a championship game. Our guys were able to handle that. They used that experience from earlier in the year and they were able to apply that.”
The Patriots were able to mount a drive down inside the Fairmont 3, but a fumble by Atticus Goodson was recovered by Michael Kruzel, who had 10 tackles to lead the Polar Bears. That fumble was reviewed on the sideline and the call stood.
“I thought every time they scored, we bounced back,” Lilly said. “We had a chance to capitalize, and it just didn’t happen. It was kind of a tough call when you are in that scrum. We just fell short.”
“I think the fumble I had might of hurt us a lot that I had,” Goodson said. “That’s my fault, I should have done better than that. I think it just broke our backs when they scored on us and went up by two (possessions).”
The Fairmont defense did a job on Independence’s high-octane offense, holding the Patriots to just 205 yards rushing and one rushing touchdown after Independence had averaged 355.9 per game rushing and had scored 63 rushing touchdowns in 11 games.
“Caps off to them, they shut us down,” Lilly said. “Nobody really shut us down all year. They did a good job of shutting us down. Our defense did great, (too), I’m proud of them.”
After a scoreless first quarter, in which Independence was flagged five times on their first two possessions, Fairmont Senior scored first on a 58-yard Dom Stingo to Evan Dennison pass.
Independence bounced back when quarterback Logan Phalin connected with Trey Bowers on a 41-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-6.
But Fairmont came right back with another drive, nine plays, 58 yards, ending in a two-yard Lewis touchdown run to give the Polar Bears a 14-6 halftime advantage.
That set the stage for the final answer in the third.
Bartic once again praised Independence after the game.
“They are a great program,” Bartic said. “We knew they were going to be physical. They played their game. We played them last year, we knew we were in for a battle. Coach Lilly should really be commended for what he’s doing down there.”
“I’m really proud of the kids,” Lilly said. “We had a great season. Sometimes when you get up here, there’s really no losers. Somebody happened to win tonight and win the state championship tonight and it wasn’t us.”
It was a tough end for Goodson, who finished with 129 yards rushing and was held out of the end zone for the first time since last season. Goodson ended the season with 1,894 yards rushing and 29 touchdowns.
“It was a great feeling to get there but it wasn’t the feeling you wanted after the game,” Goodson said. “We left it all on the field. Hopefully these guys can come back up here next year and win it.”
The Patriots return a plethora of talent, needing to replace Goodson and Phalin, who threw for 1,268 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Price returns next season after rushing for 882 yards and 14 touchdowns, Bowers (50 yards) and Cyrus Goodson (20 yards) are back along with a line nearly intact and several players ready to become key players.
Price led the Independence defense with nine tackles and an interception.
Stingo completed 15 of 27 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown. Lewis was voted Fairmont’s MVP. Atticus Goodson was the Independence MVP.
Fairmont 0 14 7 0 - 21
Independence 0 6 6 0 - 12
Second quarter
F – Evan Dennison 58 pass from Dom Stingo (Trey Longwell kick)
I – Trey Bowers 41 pass from Logan Phalin (Kick failed)