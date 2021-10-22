SUMMERSVILLE – It’s never a comfortable seat when you are trailing the No. 4 team in the state, and an offensive juggernaut at that, by 12 points.
But it would be hard to say No. 5 Nicholas County’s defensive stop on Independence late in their Top 5 tilt at Memorial Stadium didn’t switch the momentum fully on the side of the Grizzlies.
Then, like that, it was gone.
Cyrus Goodson’s interception late in the first half helped lead to one touchdown and the Patriots would add another, all in the final three minutes en route to what would be a 57-21 victory Friday night.
“I thought so,” Independence coach John H. Lilly said. “Their style of offense was to keep us off the field. They are so well coached, Gene (Morris, Nicholas County’s coach) that we had to have a play there. Once we got a (three-score) lead I thought our defense could hold them there a little bit.”
Before the big hold by Nicholas County’s defense, the Grizzlies had executed a 16-play, 85-yard scoring drive that ended in quarterback Brycen Morriston’s short touchdown run. The drive went over seven minutes.
Given a do-over, Morris said he might go a different route on the pass that Goodson intercepted.
“We maybe tried to score a little bit too quick,” Morris said. “I think that really changed the momentum. They were able to put two (touchdowns) in and that really created some separation before halftime.”
“We were in man (defense) and I thought if they tried to go deep I’m going to be on it,” Goodson said. “They kind of caught me sleeping a little bit, I’m not going to lie. They rolled out like Shady (in a previous game) and threw it high. I feel like if it’s a jump ball I should come down with it every time.”
It wasn’t the first time that Goodson won a jump ball on the night.
He did it on the Patriots’ first blitz that led to a 19-0 lead.
Judah Price, who had yet another huge game with two receiving touchdowns, two rushing scores and four two-point conversion runs, started the scoring with a 48-yard touchdown pass from record-setting quarterback Logan Phalin.
It was the first of four touchdown passes by Phalin, which tied the most in a game, which was done by Phalin once prior this season. Mark Edwards set the mark first.
“I knew they were going to stack the box,” said Price, who had four receptions for 89 yards coming into the game, “As soon as we went to trips and there were, I think, two DBs (defensive backs) over there I knew it was going to be a good night.”
Price had three receptions for 96 yards and added 54 rushing and scored 32 of the team’s 57 points.
On the next possession it was a long pass to Trey Bowers, 41 yards, that set up a four-yard Atticus Goodson touchdown run.
Another defensive stop by Independence (Nicholas ran just seven offensive plays in the first quarter) led to the Patriots going 85 yards for another score, ending with the Cyrus Goodson 17-yard touchdown reception when he outjumped a defensive back.
That’s when Nicholas went on their long scoring drive to make it 19-7.
And Goodson’s interception turned it around.
It took Atticus Goodson two plays to cash in his brother’s interception, scoring on a seven-yard run.
On the Grizzlies’ next play Independence’s Brady Grimmett recovered a fumble and Price scored two plays later on a 38-yard pass from Phalin.
That made it 35-7.
Aside from the 16-play scoring drive, Nicholas County ran just 13 other offensive plays in the first half.
In the second half Phalin continued his assault on the record book, completing a 66-yard touchdown pass to Cyrus Goodson.
Phalin finished completing 9 of 18 passes for 257 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 76 yards rushing.
He now owns the season record for passing touchdowns with 17, breaking the mark set by Timmy Justice.
“It means a lot to me,” the first-year starter (he was a starter on defense last season) said. “I put in a lot of work in the offseason. I’m just glad to see it (translate) into games.”
Clark and Alex Pritt had rushing touchdowns for Nicholas in the second half and Price had two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
In the game Nicholas County’s Clark went over 1,000 yards rushing for the season.
“It means a lot to me,” Clark said. “And the line had a lot to do with that. I really appreciate what they’ve done.”
The game was said to be a gauge for just how good Independence was as a team.
“I feel like we really get disrespected around West Virginia,” Phalin said. “I think this win right here will show everyone we’re for real.”
The win over a No. 5 team was huge, but Price said the game also proved something else.
“Everybody has kind of underestimated us, saying we had a weak schedule, and we shouldn’t be where we are,” Price said. “And we actually played four quarters (for the first time in seven games) and we are perfectly fine.”
“They are all around just a great team,” Clark said. “Their line is strong as can be, of course Atticus is an all-state running back and their receivers, I don’t know how they do that stuff. I know they worked hard in the offseason. I’ve been watching them. They’re one heck of a ball club.”
Atticus Goodson finished with 90 yards rushing and two touchdowns but was banged up a bit in the second half.
I 19 16 6 16 — 57
NC 0 7 7 7 — 21
First quarter
I – Judah Price 48 pass from Logan Phalin (Atticus Goodson kick), 10:53
I – Atticus Goodson 4 run (kick failed). 5:50
I – Cyrus Goodson 17 pass from Logan Phalin (kick blocked), 1:44
Second quarter
NC – Brycen Morriston 1 run (Braydon Short kick), 5:00
I – A. Goodson 7 run (Judah Price run), 2:40
I – Price 38 pass from Phalin (Price run), 2:11
Third quarter
I – C. Goodson 66 pass from Phalin (run failed), 6:35
NC – Kaleb Clark 1 run (Short kick), 2:32
Fourth quarter
I - Judah Price 4 run (Price run), 9:20
NC – Alex Pritt 5 run (Short kick), 5:22
I – Price 15 run (Price run), 3:48
Individual statistics
RUSHING – I: Atticus Goodson 13-90-2, Logan Phalin 11-76-0, Judah Price 10-54-2. NC: Kaleb Clark 28-117-1, Alex Pritt 8-53-1, Jeffrey Girod 3-28-0, Brycen Morriston 8-26-1, Colton Browning 2-17-0, Grayson Kesterson 1-5-0, Wesley Hill 1-3-0.
PASSING – I: Logan Phalin 9-18-0-254-4 NC: Brycen Morriston 1-6-2-22-0.
RECEIVING – I: Judah Price 3-96-2, Trey Bowers 3-68-0, Cyrus Goodson 3-90-2. NC: Kaleb Clark 1-22-0,
TURNOVERS – I: Judah Price INT, Cyrus Goodson INT, Brady Grimmett FR .NC: none