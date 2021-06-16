Given the events of the previous 24 hours, things certainly looked good for Wyoming East heading into the Class AA Region 3 softball championship game Wednesday in Coal City.
The Lady Warriors had stormed back on a pair of home runs Tuesday to extend the series.
In a deciding Game 3 Wednesday, the Warriors struck first, grabbing a 1-0 lead.
Then, after Independence coach Ken Adkins had moved leading hitter Kaylen Parks to the leadoff spot, hoping Wyoming East would continue its trend of walking her, East chose to pitch to her and got a fly ball to center
Things looked to be going Wyoming East’s way.
Looks can can be deceiving.
Or, as Wyoming East coach Doc Warner said, “I think we made them mad.”
Three straight walks followed Parks’ flyout and Sarah Bragg and Jaina Davis followed with RBI singles to give the Patriots the lead and it only continued to grow in what ended up a 15-1 state tournament bid-clinching victory.
The Patriots added six more in the second, two in the third and five in the fourth to win handily and send the Patriots back to the state tournament next week in South Charleston.
And that bad mojo from the previous 24 hours was wiped out.
“Our kids went right on with the plan,” Adkins said. “We did the things that we needed to do. We get a couple of runs in the first. I felt good about it.”
At the center of the offensive explosion once again was Destiny Blankenship, who had four RBIs Wednesday and 11 in the series, 10 of those with the bases loaded.
She had a bases-loaded double in the second that chased home a pair and added two more RBIs with another double in the fifth. She was 2-for-3 in the game and scored three runs.
“I feel the pressure on when there are people on base,” Blankenship said. “I put in my mind that I’m going to hit the ball and I’ve got a lot of confidence. I just try to move the runners.”
“I told her she was the luckiest person I know,” Adkins said. “Every time she comes up she gets the bases loaded, they seem to fall behind (in the count) and she gets a pitch right down the middle and she just smashes it. But that’s really just hard work and buying in to what we are trying to do. It’s worked out pretty good.”
And there was plenty to go around.
Bragg was 3-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs. Allie Hypes, Kendall Martin, Chloe Hart and Trista White each had two hits.
“We ran into a hot team,” Warner said. “We didn’t do the things we needed to do to beat them. We felt good coming into the game off of last night’s win and things were going well early but they really got going.”
In the meantime, Independence starter Delaney Buckland regained her form after giving up two home runs the previous night — a game-tying two-run shot by Andrea Laxton (who had the game’s first RBI, scoring her cousin Paige Laxton, who had singled in the first) and a go-ahead three-run homer by Megan Cook. Buckland said she was eyeing a little revenge.
“I was a little mad,” Buckland said. “I needed to trust myself a little more today. I don’t think I had that trust in myself and my teammates yesterday. So I came in with that mindset today and I knew I needed to win.”
She gave up just four hits, two of those in the first inning, and had seven strikeouts in earning her fifth win of the postseason.
“I told her today, ‘Let me handle the stress and the noise and you and (catcher) Kaylen (Parks) just do your jobs,’” Adkins said. “She bears a lot of that. She’s the only pitcher (on the team). It doesn’t take a genius to know, and she is a pretty smart kid, that we go as she goes. She feels like if she gives up a couple of runs it’s bad.”
After working inside Tuesday night, she showed that craftiness by working the outside a majority of the time Wednesday and it paid dividends.
Perhaps Independence was just locked in, as Blankenship showed that. After her huge offensive performance throughout the series, it was Blankenship who caught the final out in center field Wednesday.
Only, she didn’t realize it.
"I thought we had to hit again,” Blankenship said. “I caught the ball and (my teammates) were running at me and I didn’t know what was going on. Then I realized. I just wanted to cry. It was the best feeling ever.”
The Patriots (22-14) will face Oak Glen (28-1) in the first game of the Class AA portion of the state tournament Tuesday at 9:45 a.m.
Herbert Hoover and Sissonville are the other two teams in the Class AA field.
WE (17-15) 100 00 — 1 4 3
Indy (22-14) 262 5x — 15 15 1
Pitching — I: Delaney Buckland and Kaylen Parks; WE: Olivia Hylton and Paige Laxton. WP: Buckland; LP: Hylton. Hitting — I: Parks (3 runs), Allie Hypes 2-2 (3 runs 2 rbi), Destiny Blankenship 2-3 (2 2b, 3 runs, 4 rbi), Kendall Martin 2-3 (2 runs, rbi), Sarah Bragg 3-4 (3 rbi), Jaina Davis 1-4 (2 rbi), Chloe Hart 2-4 (2 rbi), Trista White 2-3 (2 runs), Delaney Buckland 1-4 (2 runs, rbi). WE: Paige Laxton 1-3 (run), Andrea Laxton 1-3 (rbi), Kayley Bane 1-2, Makayla King 1-2.