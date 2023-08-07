Promise of a big announcement on social media last week regarding high school wrestling in West Virginia had fans of the sport trying to guess what it might be.
The most popular guess was the sanctioning of girls wrestling by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission. That wasn’t it, but a step in that direction was finally made official on Monday.
The SSAC confirmed that the West Virginia Girls Wrestling Invitational will be held at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington in conjunction with the state tournament, which will be held for the 77th year Feb. 29-March 2.
The girls invitational will be held on the final day, with 12 individual champions being crowned on the same day as champions in the state tournament.
Participation in girls wrestling continues to grow across the United States. Many states have sanctioned it is a high school sport, and while the numbers in West Virginia have not yet reached that point, this announcement represents further hope that the day will come soon.
“If the numbers grow, then we can get to the point that we can sanction it,” SSAC assistant executive director Wayne Ryan said in a recent interview.
“So we’re trying to help that happen.”
SSAC by-laws mandate that a sport must have 32 teams statewide before being sanctioned. Forty schools were represented at last year’s girls invitational, but most of those had only a handful or even one girl.
Moving the event to the state tournament, which always draws a packed house, would likely help increase the visibility of girls wrestling in West Virginia.
“We’re excited to have the girls state invitational as part of our state wrestling tournament and give the sport that exposure,” Ryan said. “It’s had its own invitational, it’s done very, very well, but it’s time for other people to get to see it and know it’s out there and available to girls.”
The girls invitational debuted in 2020 and all four events had been held in Parkersburg. The champions are always recognized on the arena floor prior the state championship matches.
There is a caveat — girls must choose whether they want to compete in the invitational or the state tournament.
“Some girls are an important part of their wrestling team at their school,” Ryan said. “We have, what, 4-6 girls qualify every year, right? So, unfortunately, the girls will have to declare before the regionals whether they are going to wrestle in the girls invitational and seek an individual state championship, or they’re going to remain part of their school team to advance to the state tournament.”
Ryan said the structure of the state tournament will go on as usual. The first round is traditionally contended on day 1, followed by the quarterfinals and semifinals, as well as the first three consolation rounds on the second day.
Day 3 — which will now include the girls invitational — holds the consolation semifinals and finals. The state title matches cap off the tournament that night.
“It’s all incorporated within the same schedule,” Ryan said. “(The girls) are going to have their own mats and the schedule will not be changed. It will all fall under the same format we were already wrestling under. You’re just going to see a different configuration of the number of mats.”
