Increased opportunities ahead for 2020-21

Every year around this time, our WVDNR publishes and announces the upcoming season’s hunting and trapping regulations. In the regulation booklet, there is a page or two dedicated to summarizing the changes to the regulations for the upcoming year. Some years there are very few changes. Some years, like this one, there are several changes that are important to review before the season to ensure you are educated on how, when and where the hunting and trapping opportunities exist.
The 2020-2021 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations, which went into effect July 1, can be downloaded at www.wvdnr.gov and is available at all West Virginia hunting and fishing license agents. Major changes to regulations for the 2020-2021 seasons include:
l Leashed dogs may now be used to track and locate mortally wounded deer or bears.
l The youth squirrel season has been extended to include Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.
l A special youth/Class Q/Class XS bear season will be open Oct. 17-18 on public and private lands in counties open to a firearms deer season. The use of dogs is prohibited during this season, except to track a mortally wounded bear.
l Black bear, buck firearms and fall wild turkey seasons now include Sunday closing days.
l Antlerless deer season dates and open counties have changed.
l Fall wild turkey season dates and open counties have changed.
l Black bear season dates and open counties have changed.
l All adult deer harvested on Nov. 23-24, 2020, in Hardy County are required to be taken to a designated Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) sampling station for carcass examination and sampling. See regulations summary for designated sampling station locations.
l Beginning Jan.1, 2021, hunting coyotes at night using artificial light or night vision technology, including image intensification, thermal imaging or active illumination, has been extended and is legal through Aug. 31, 2021.
l In addition to shotguns and crossbows, the use of bows with arrows equipped with a point having at least two sharp-cutting edges measuring in excess of three quarters of an inch wide are now legal during the youth spring gobbler season.
l The spring gobbler season has been extended an additional eight days and will close on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
l Bolts and arrows at least 16 inches long, including the insert and the nock, are legal for use with a crossbow.
l The limitation on the number of apprentice hunting and trapping licenses a person may purchase has been removed.
l A West Virginia resident child under 12 years of age and who has been legally adopted is eligible for an infant lifetime license, provided that the license is purchased within two years of the adoption order or decree.
l It is illegal to bait or feed any wildlife on public lands at any time.
As always, I am a huge fan of increased opportunities for us sportsmen and women to enjoy and become a hands-on participant in wildlife conservation. I applaud our WVDNR for their dedication to change and progression. Personally, as an avid turkey hunter, the extension of the spring season to include an additional eight days of opportunity to chase my favorite game bird is exciting. Bring on the 2020-2021 seasons!