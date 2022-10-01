Ince gets first win, Kneeland sets course record at Westside Invitational

Kyndall Ince picked up her first individual victory and Aidan Kneeland set a new course record as the Woodrow Wilson boys and girls cross country teams swept the Westside Invitational Saturday in Clear Fork.
Ince completed the course in a time of 21:00.4. She was one of five Flying Eagles to finish in the top 10 on the way to a team victory with only 22 points. Cecilia Lindley was second, Lauren Curtis fourth, Hannah Keiling sixth and Madison Farrish 10th.
Shady Spring was second with 33 points, Wyoming East third (91) and Clay County fourth (99).
On the boys side, Kneeland won with a time of 16:08, breaking the course record. He finished 1 minute, 26 seconds faster than runner-up Braden Ward of PikeView.
Woodrow won the team race with 34 points. Joining Kneeland in the top 10 were Robert Shirey in fifth, Michael Haddadin sixth and Jonah Morgan seventh.
PikeView was second with 51, Shady Spring third (55), Clay County fourth (109) and Wyoming East (116).
Westside Invitational
Boys
Team scores
1. Woodrow Wilson 34, 2. PikeView 51, 3. Shady Spring 55, 4. Clay County 109, 5. Wyoming East 116
No team score: Bluefield, Liberty, Summers County, Westside, Scott, Meadow Bridge
Individual results (Top 20)
1. Aidan Kneeland (WW) 16:08; 2. Braden Ward (PV) 17:34; 3. Jaeden Holstein (SS) 17:35; 4. Matt Murphy (PV) 18:01; 5. Robert Shirey (WW) 18:15; 6. Michael Haddadin (WW) 18:32; 7. Jonah Morgan (WW) 18:33; 8. Hank Marson (B) 18:41; 9. Tommy Wikel (WE) 18:45; 10. Eli Northrop (SS) 18:48;
11. Kaleb Blankenship (PV) 18:52; 12. Sawyer Dobbins (CC) 18:56; 13. Garett Hatcher (SS) 18:58; 14. Nate Cook (PV) 19:02; 15. Jadon Acord (L) 19:09; 16. Bo Huffman (SS) 19:14; 17. Mason Nettles (WW) 19:22; 18. Lucas Raney (WW) 20:01; 19. Nathan Shrewsbury (SS) 20:06; 20. David Northrop (SS) 20:10
Girls
Team scores
1. Woodrow Wilson 22, 2. Shady Spring 33, 3. Wyoming East 91, 4. Clay County 99
No team score: PikeView, Summers County, Westside, Scott, River View, James Monroe, Liberty
Individual results (Top 20)
1. Kyndall Ince (WW) 21:00; 2. Cecilia Lindley (WW) 21:29; 3. Charlotte McGinnis (SS) 21:46; 4. Lauren Curtis (WW) 21:51; 5. Gwynn McGinnis (SS) 22:50; 6. Hannah Keiling (WW) 22:50; 7. Braylie Wiseman (SS) 23:04; 8. Laicey Necessary (PV) 23:07; 9. Journey Wisthoff (SS) 23:09; 10. Madison Farrish (WW) 23:33;
11. Abby Honaker (SS) 23:40; 12. Lani Misch (WW) 23:41; 13. Abby Szuch (SS) 23:44; 14. Elise Vredeveld (WW) 23:49; 15. Sarah Turner (SC) 24:03; 16. Lexie Wikel (WE) 24:22; 17. Colleen Lookabill (WE) 24:34; 18. Kyndal Lusk (Wes) 25:17; 19. Lola McKiney (PV) 25:23; 20. Evie Young (CC) 25:32
