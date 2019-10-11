Inaugural Mountaineer GNCC this weekend in Glen Jean

A typical weekend on the GNCC Series circuit would see the team at T-Bone Racing loading up the hauler and making a multihour trip to its next race.
That won't be the case Saturday, and they couldn't be happier.
The inaugural Mountaineer GNCC will take place at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean. ATV races will be contested Saturday, with motorcycles taking the stage on Sunday.
T-Bone Racing driver Tanner Bowles was thrilled when the team learned of the Glen Jean race in the spring.
"It couldn't get any better," Bowles said. "Driving 14 hours to a race really sucks. Getting to sleep in our own beds is nice.
"We couldn't have been any more excited. That's where I rode my first four-wheeler when I was 4."
The team is sponsored by ATV Parts Plus in Beckley, of which Bowles is co-owner with his mom Randa Faulkner and his stepdad Bob. Bowles gives high praise to Bob for his help with the team, which is made up of lifelong friends.
Bowles competes in the 4x4 Pro ATV series, where he is seventh in points. John Rogers races in 4x4 A and is third in the points standings with 156, 18 behind leader Eric Hollifield.
Jacob Gunnoe and Stone Webb are fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 4x4 C class. Teammates Matthew Gunnoe and Shane McDaniels are 12th and 21st.
Also racing for T-Bone is parts expert Eric Halstead.
"We're all buddies and grew up together," Bowles said.
The team is looking for its best showing of the season on what is essentially its home course.
"We literally practice on the opposite side of the road there every day," the 2014 Woodrow Wilson graduate said. "I've been doing it since I was in middle school."
Racing gets started at 8 a.m. each day. Local riders are invited to ride in the amateur race for a $50 entry fee. Riders can sign up at the track or pre-enter at gnccracing.com. The website also provides a full weekend schedule.
The pro ATV races on Saturday (2 p.m.) and pro bike races on Sunday (1 p.m.) can be seen live at RacerTV.com.
Gates open each day at 6 a.m. Admission price is $20 for fans 12 years and older and $10 for kids ages 6 to 11. Kids 5 and under are admitted free.
Weekend camping is available for $20.
The season began March 9 in Palatka, Fla., and has had events in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Indiana, Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.
This is the series' second stop in West Virginia. The season's eighth race was held at Snowshoe in June.
The season will conclude Oct. 26-27 in Indiana.
