Inaugural Mountaineer GNCC coming to Glen Jean

morgantown — The world’s largest off-road motorcycle and ATV racing series travels to Summit Bechtel Reserve next weekend, Oct. 12 and 13, for the inaugural Yamaha Racing Mountaineer GNCC to be held at the world-renowned Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean. The event will serve as the penultimate round of the 2019 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship.
The Summit Bechtel Reserve is one of just four in the world managed by the National Council of the Scouts of America. Each year the facility hosts the National Scout Jamboree, and also served as the site for the 2019 World Scout Jamboree. Located on more than 14,000 acres, this facility will prove to be a welcomed addition to the GNCC series.
Over 1,400 racers are expected to compete at the Mountaineer GNCC and the event will draw several thousand spectators from the surrounding community, as well as all over the U.S., ultimately bringing an estimated $1.3 million in revenue to the county and surrounding areas. Riders will compete on highly-tuned dirt bikes and four-wheeled ATVs, and the race will include top talent, such as U.S. national champions and world champions from Europe and Australia.
This event also offers a great opportunity for local racers to showcase their talents in front of their hometown crowd. Doddridge County native and XC1 Pro ATV rider Adam McGill is looking to earn his first win of the season in his home state. McGill currently sits sixth in the points standings, but always looks forward to racing in West Virginia. Another native and XC1 Pro bike rider, Thad Duvall of Williamstown will be eager for a home state race. Duvall earned the overall win last week in Pennsylvania, and is hoping to keep the momentum going into this home state as well.
Local racers expected to compete next Saturday on ATVs will be Bryan W. Buckhannon (4x4 A), Shane McDaniel (4x4 C), John Rogers (4x4 A), Bodie Buckhannon (MXC1 8-9), Kody Buckhannon (50cc Sr. 6-7), Jason Dillard (Vet A 30+), Jackson Fisher (90 Stock 8-11), Tanner Bowles (4x4 Pro), Levi Myers (College B 16-21), JD Brown (Junior A 22+), Richie McCauley (40+ C), Bobby McCauley (40+ C), Khyler Davis (70 CVT / MXC2), Jacob Gunnoe (4x4 C), Matthew Gunnoe (4x4 C), Brayden Cox (50 Sr 6-7) and Falyn Holcomb (50 Sr 6-7).
Also expected to compete next weekend on motorcycles will be Corey Showalter (250 C Jr. 25+), Landen Tharp (85cc 7-11), Billy Evans (Super Senior B 45+), Garrett George (250 B), Karson George (50cc Jr. 1 6-7), Austin Harmon (250 C College 18-24), Scott Haynes (Masters A 50+), Super Senior C (45+), Paul Leftwich (Masters C 50+), Sean Wishart (Super Senior C 45+), Blake Barker (250 C College 18-24), Brier Burgess (200 B), Kenny Hawkins (Masters A 50+), Bobby Blevins (Open C Junior 25+), Joshua Caron (Vet C 30+), Caden Simms (YXC2 Super Mini Jr.), Tripp Stephens (50 Jr. 4-5) and Michael Hovatter (50 Jr. 6-7).
Four-wheeled ATVs will compete throughout the day on Oct. 12. Youth ATV racing begins at 8 a.m., followed by Micro ATVs at 9:15 a.m. and Micro bike racing at 10 a.m., then the amateurs, 4x4 pro and women at 11 a.m. and the pros and top amateurs race at 2 p.m.
On Oct. 13, the motorcycles will take to the woods of West Virginia following the race schedule of youth racing action starting the day off at 8 a.m. Women and amateur riders race at 10 a.m. and the pros and top amateurs will start at 1 p.m.
All local riders are invited and encouraged to compete in the event, as GNCC Racing offers classes for riders of all skill and experience levels. The amateur race entry fee is $50, and riders can sign up at the track or pre-enter. To learn more about GNCC Racing, refer to the GNCC 101 webpage.
Spectator passes run $20 for adults and $10 for children (6-11), and kids 5 and under get in free for the full weekend (Friday through Sunday), with pro pit access and pro autographs at no additional charge. There is also a camping fee of $20 for the weekend at Summit Bechtel Reserve. Bathhouse amenities are available, as well as free Wi-Fi across the venue. Yamaha will be offering demo rides
The 2 p.m. pro ATV race and 1 p.m. pro bike race will be broadcast live on the internet via Racer TV on www.racertv.com both Saturday and Sunday. A highlight show featuring the event will air on NBC Sports Network on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m.
For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call 304)-284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.