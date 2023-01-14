Liberty hosted the inaugural Lady Raider Rumble Saturday in Glen Daniel. Champions were crowned in nine weight classes, with wrestlers from six schools making the trip.
Here are the place winners:
107 pounds: 1. Brooklynn McClure, Shady Spring; 2. London Cook, Liberty
114: 1. Bailey Emery, University; 2. Bri Howes, Buckhannon-Upshur; 3. Jenna Panossian, Liberty
126: 1. Mia Garcia, Buckhannon-Upshur; 2. Lillijana Richards, Gilmer County; 3. Kylee Rapp, Nicholas County
132: 1. Rylei Belcher, Liberty; 2. Kamryn Chiochetty, Shady Spring
138: 1. Karlie Osborne, Liberty; 2. Makenzie Hanshaw, Nicholas County; 3. Audrey Powell, Shady Spring
145: 1. Kassidi Richardson, Liberty; 2. Toria Tower, University; 3. Abigail Hamilton, Shady Spring
152: 1. Tayla Grove, Shady Spring; 2. Lucy Farris, Liberty
185: 1. Danielle Simmons, Shady Spring; 2. Carlee Vanatter Grove, Shady Spring; 3. Maddy Lucas, Liberty
235: 1. Abby Radabaugh, Buckhannon-Upshur; 2. Alexus Wilkinson, Shady Spring
Most Outstanding Wrestler: Bailey Emery, University
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.