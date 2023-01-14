Liberty hosted the inaugural Lady Raider Rumble Saturday in Glen Daniel. Champions were crowned in nine weight classes, with wrestlers from six schools making the trip.

Here are the place winners:

107 pounds: 1. Brooklynn McClure, Shady Spring; 2. London Cook, Liberty

114: 1. Bailey Emery, University; 2. Bri Howes, Buckhannon-Upshur; 3. Jenna Panossian, Liberty

126: 1. Mia Garcia, Buckhannon-Upshur; 2. Lillijana Richards, Gilmer County; 3. Kylee Rapp, Nicholas County

132: 1. Rylei Belcher, Liberty; 2. Kamryn Chiochetty, Shady Spring

138: 1. Karlie Osborne, Liberty; 2. Makenzie Hanshaw, Nicholas County; 3. Audrey Powell, Shady Spring

145: 1. Kassidi Richardson, Liberty; 2. Toria Tower, University; 3. Abigail Hamilton, Shady Spring

152: 1. Tayla Grove, Shady Spring; 2. Lucy Farris, Liberty

185: 1. Danielle Simmons, Shady Spring; 2. Carlee Vanatter Grove, Shady Spring; 3. Maddy Lucas, Liberty

235: 1. Abby Radabaugh, Buckhannon-Upshur; 2. Alexus Wilkinson, Shady Spring

Most Outstanding Wrestler: Bailey Emery, University

