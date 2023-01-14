Liberty wrestling

Rylei Belcher of Liberty takes on Shady Spring's Kamryn Chiochetty in a 132-pound match at the Lady Raider Rumble Saturday at Liberty High School.

Liberty hosted the inaugural Lady Raider Rumble Saturday in Glen Daniel. Champions were crowned in nine weight classes, with wrestlers from six schools making the trip.

Shady Spring won its second all girls team championship with 66 points and the host Raiders were runners-up for the second time with 58 points.

In third was Buckhannon-Upshur (28). Fourth was University (18), fifth Nicholas County (14) and Gilmer County (8).

Here are the place winners:

107 pounds: 1. Brooklynn McClure, Shady Spring; 2. London Cook, Liberty

114: 1. Bailey Emery, University; 2. Bri Howes, Buckhannon-Upshur; 3. Jenna Panossian, Liberty

126: 1. Mia Garcia, Buckhannon-Upshur; 2. Lillijana Richards, Gilmer County; 3. Kylee Rapp, Nicholas County

132: 1. Rylei Belcher, Liberty; 2. Kamryn Chiochetty, Shady Spring

138: 1. Karlie Osborne, Liberty; 2. Makenzie Hanshaw, Nicholas County; 3. Audrey Powell, Shady Spring

145: 1. Kassidi Richardson, Liberty; 2. Toria Tower, University; 3. Abigail Hamilton, Shady Spring

152: 1. Tayla Grove, Shady Spring; 2. Lucy Farris, Liberty

185: 1. Danielle Simmons, Shady Spring; 2. Carlee Vanatter Grove, Shady Spring; 3. Maddy Lucas, Liberty

235: 1. Abby Radabaugh, Buckhannon-Upshur; 2. Alexus Wilkinson, Shady Spring

Most Outstanding Wrestler: Bailey Emery, University

