Liberty hosted the inaugural Lady Raider Rumble Saturday in Glen Daniel. Champions were crowned in nine weight classes, with wrestlers from six schools making the trip.
Shady Spring won its second all girls team championship with 66 points and the host Raiders were runners-up for the second time with 58 points.
In third was Buckhannon-Upshur (28). Fourth was University (18), fifth Nicholas County (14) and Gilmer County (8).
Liberty wrestling
Rylei Belcher of Liberty takes on Shady Spring's Kamryn Chiochetty in a 132-pound match at the Lady Raider Rumble Saturday at Liberty High School.
Liberty wrestling
Tayla Grove of Shady Spring weight class 152 wins against Lucy Farris of Liberty Saturday.
Liberty wrestling
Torie Tower of University weight class 145 wins against Abigail Hamilton of Shady Spring.
Liberty wrestling
Torie Tower of University weight class 145 wins against Abigail Hamilton of Shady Spring.
Liberty wrestling
Alexus Wilkinson of Shady Spring weight class 235 takes the loss to Buckhannon Abby Radabaugh
Liberty wrestling
Makenzie Hanshaw weight class 138 of Nicholas Co wins against Shady Spring Audrey Powell Saturday.
Liberty wrestling
Brooklyn McClure of Shady Spring weight class 107 wins the match against Liberty London Cook Saturday.
Liberty wrestling
Rylei Belcher of Liberty takes on Shady Spring's Kamryn Chiochetty in a 132-pound match at the Lady Raider Rumble Saturday at Liberty High School.
Liberty wrestling
Tayla Grove of Shady Spring weight class 152 wins against Lucy Farris of Liberty Saturday.
Liberty wrestling
Torie Tower of University weight class 145 wins against Abigail Hamilton of Shady Spring.
Liberty wrestling
Torie Tower of University weight class 145 wins against Abigail Hamilton of Shady Spring.
Liberty wrestling
Alexus Wilkinson of Shady Spring weight class 235 takes the loss to Buckhannon Abby Radabaugh
Liberty wrestling
Makenzie Hanshaw weight class 138 of Nicholas Co wins against Shady Spring Audrey Powell Saturday.
Liberty wrestling
Brooklyn McClure of Shady Spring weight class 107 wins the match against Liberty London Cook Saturday.
Here are the place winners:
107 pounds: 1. Brooklynn McClure, Shady Spring; 2. London Cook, Liberty
114: 1. Bailey Emery, University; 2. Bri Howes, Buckhannon-Upshur; 3. Jenna Panossian, Liberty
126: 1. Mia Garcia, Buckhannon-Upshur; 2. Lillijana Richards, Gilmer County; 3. Kylee Rapp, Nicholas County
132: 1. Rylei Belcher, Liberty; 2. Kamryn Chiochetty, Shady Spring
138: 1. Karlie Osborne, Liberty; 2. Makenzie Hanshaw, Nicholas County; 3. Audrey Powell, Shady Spring
145: 1. Kassidi Richardson, Liberty; 2. Toria Tower, University; 3. Abigail Hamilton, Shady Spring
152: 1. Tayla Grove, Shady Spring; 2. Lucy Farris, Liberty
185: 1. Danielle Simmons, Shady Spring; 2. Carlee Vanatter Grove, Shady Spring; 3. Maddy Lucas, Liberty
235: 1. Abby Radabaugh, Buckhannon-Upshur; 2. Alexus Wilkinson, Shady Spring
Most Outstanding Wrestler: Bailey Emery, University
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.