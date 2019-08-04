Inaugural 5K Run to Renew brings hope to community

The inaugural Brian’s Safehouse 5K Run to Renew drew nearly 80 participants to Woodrow Wilson High School Saturday morning.
Runners and walkers started their day on the track then traversed the Woodcrest housing development. They returned to the stadium to collect awards and participation ribbons. More than 45 runners and over 30 walkers participated. Additionally, five toddlers and infants rolled their way through the event, pushed along or carried by loved ones.
The community event, sponsored by Raleigh General Hospital and Access Health, saw people come from other states, including Ohio and Georgia. Some were in to visit family and wanted to support Brian’s Safehouse. Ryan Travis and Sarah Donnell from the Toledo area were on vacation whitewater rafting and searched the internet for a nearby 5K. The 5K Run to Renew popped up and they joined the event. Travis placed third in his age category; Donnell placed first in hers.
Seven ham operators, members of the Black Diamond Amateur Radio Club, volunteered to provide communications support for the event. George Barbera, who timed the event, was impressed.
“It adds security and direction for the runners; they might not know the course and get lost,” Barbera said. “Runners like that presence.”
The Beckley Fire Department provided an ATV to follow the runners, and Jan-Care had an ambulance crew that followed the walkers in case anyone had difficulties. No incidents were reported. Other volunteers held flags to stop traffic at the few intersections along the course.
The youngest runner, William Perry of Colord, is 7 years old. This was his fourth race. The oldest walker was 77-year-old Dora Redden of Beckley, who walks with her friends five days a week and participates in these events whenever she can.
Lori Davis, co-owner of Hometown Automotive Group participated in support of those struggling for freedom from addiction.
“I am proud to be part of the community that supports Brian’s Safehouse and Sparrow’s Nest,” Davis said. “Especially now, when the people in our state are suffering so much from the drug epidemic; it is more important than ever to support a cause that shows there is hope in addiction.”
Davis’s daughter Megan Buckner walked with her. Grandson Calvin also participated, albeit in a stroller since he just turned 4 months old.
Next year’s event is already scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.