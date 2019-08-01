Addiction can take a person into a dark and lonely world, leaving them with a deep sense of hopelessness.
Brian’s Safehouse and Sparrow’s Nest were founded to provide both a path out of that darkness and hope for the addicted.
“(The homes) are places where young men and women go that are struggling with substance abuse,” Brian’s Safehouse co-founder, Leon Brush explained. They learn how to live life that is no longer dependent on chemicals and live life on life’s terms.”
Brian’s Safehouse for men and Sparrow’s Nest for women, offer a unique method in combating addiction.
“They stay there for an entire year,” Brush said. “The key ingredient that makes us different is that we have a closed campus. What that means is there is no interaction with the drug dealers. No interaction with unsafe people. They do not start back into the local community until they get to the end of the program.”
At the end of the program, candidates are reintroduced to the community with a launch, but that can be a very intimidating experience.
“To put it in the words of one of them, ‘Drugs were my best friend. Now that I don’t have them, going out there is like going out there without a best friend,’” Brush said. “We try to replace their best friend, with our friendship and community.”
Being a non-profit organization, funding is always an issue for a program of this length.
“It costs a lot more money to send a person through our program than it does for some of the smaller timelines with other organizations,” Brush said.
To help bridge the gap from donations, the organization has held fundraising banquets, as well as, a successful golf tournament, now in its fifth year.
Looking for other ways to reach out to the local community, the idea of a 5K run was suggested.
“Sherry Hunter was who introduced the idea,” Brush said. “We were looking for ways to bring in the youth. A lot of young people want to be involved in supporting the Safehouse, but, they are not golfers and they are not into banquets. This is another way to connect with the community.”
The inaugural Brian’s Safehouse 5k Run to Renew will take place Saturday, Aug. 3 at Woodrow Wilson High School. The entry fee is $20 and is open to runners of all ages. There will be both a men’s and women’s division for ages 14 and under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39 and so on up to age 80. At that point it will be 80 and over.
“The course is marked for 3.1 miles and there will be nine different age categories for men and women” race director Leslie Pease explained. “We want people to enjoy the race and also be rewarded for their efforts. We already have over 50-plus runners registered.
However, the event is not for runners only.
“We also have people that are walking. As soon as it got put on Facebook, I had a lady call and ask about walking. She wanted to get a group of friends to come,” Pease said.
Both Pease and Brush have been overwhelmed with the community response.
“It has been amazing to see,” Pease said. “We have the Ham Radio Operators Club that is setting up checkpoints, so if anybody gets in trouble along the way. JanCare Ambulance is sending a crew.”
“The Beckley Fire Department is sending a crew and the Beckley Police Department will be there,” Pease went on to say. “I have had volunteers call that want to help that have never had an association with the organization.”
While fundraising is one important goal, community involvement is the primary goal of the event.
“It is exciting to have such a positive community event. West Virginia is great state. You hear so much negative in the news, but, West Virginia is a great state and everyone cares about each other,” Pease said. “This is one way to emphasize the positive. There is hope to overcome addiction.”
Registration will be 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning, with the race slated to begin at 8 a.m. Registration forms can be printed at www.brianssafehouse.org> 5K Form. Registration forms will be available the morning of the race also.
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @Rusman1981