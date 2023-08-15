RICHWOOD – Sports was always a bit of a respite from whatever else was happening for Richwood senior Tyler Barnhouse.
Richwood football coach Todd Russell and his wife Marsha were the saving grace.
Five years ago, the couple, who already had three kids of their own, adopted Barnhouse, who they had known for years because Barnhouse and their son Grant were grade school friends.
Fate has a way of aligning the stars, and Barnhouse said he has been counting his.
“Yes it was, in several ways,” Barnhouse said when asked if being adopted was life changing. “Leaving your family before that, (the family) that you knew but, they’re not here for the success I’m making now. I’ve got a wonderful family now that takes care of me more than they ever did. And I’m forever grateful for that.”
Russell said his family can’t imagine life without Barnhouse in it.
“It's hard to put into words what it means for him to be in our lives,” Russell said. “About the simplest way to put it in that he makes our family complete We thought that after three kids that we were done. But the Good Lord had other plans. He's a great older brother to our two younger children. And him and Grant, I'm not sure what one would do without the other. We really are blessed for him to be part of our family.”
The stability of family was a big factor for Barnhouse.
“I honestly was a little troubled kid,” Barnhouse said. “When I moved in, they put some rules down. It was hard at first, but I needed it big time. It really helped me out in school, and in sports too.”
He isn’t even sure he would still be playing football if the Russells hadn’t stepped in as a parental support system.
“I knew that I was athletic, and when they wanted me to play pee wee, I decided I would give it a shot and I fell in love from there,” Barnhouse said. “It was actually Todd and Marsha who got me to play pee wee.”
Russell remembered the beginnings.
“Tyler played pee wee football with Grant, and I was their coach,” Russell said. “He was staying off and on with a cousin who was an assistant coach. They ended up fostering him."
“During basketball season their sixth-grade year Tyler started coming home with us after games and staying with Grant a lot on the weekends. His cousin and his wife were getting a divorce, so Tyler decided he wanted to come and stay with us.
“Marsha and I had already discussed it, so when she called me at work one day and said that the DHHR lady had called and asked if we would be willing to let Tyler stay with us there was never a question. I'm pretty sure she told her yes before she ever called me. A year or so later we adopted him.”
On the field Barnhouse is considered a dual threat player, a guy who can line up at any skill position.
This year he could see time at receiver, quarterback or running back.
Russell said a large part of playing Barnhouse at multiple positions is derived from the fact the Lumberjacks must find a way to get the ball into the senior’s hands.
“He is a playmaker, but it doesn’t help us if he isn’t touching the football,” Russell said. “Last year I don’t feel like we got the ball in his hands as much as we needed to. We will try some different things to get him the football. You might even see him in the backfield. He will be involved heavily in our offense.”
Last season Barnhouse caught 11 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown had 18 carries for 63 yards.
“I’ll play wherever they need me to play,” Barnhouse said. “I want to do whatever I can do to help the team win.”
Russell said Barnhouse’s physicality, and his mental toughness belies his 5-foot-9, 145-pound frame.
“We just need to get him to understand that he needs to be more like a Tavon Austin and not so much (former NFL fullback) Mike Alstott,” Russell said, laughing.
But that’s the way the mighty mite has always played the game, he said.
“I’m going to fight fir as much yardage as I can get,” Barnhouse said. “The goal is the end zone. But if I can’t get there at least I’m going to get as close as I can get.”
Barnhouse had an excellent role model to help launch his prep career.
He came onto the scene during the infamous Covid map season, the fall of 2020, when Richwood had one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the state in Caleb Jantuah, now at West Virginia State. Barnhouse caught 13 passes for 195 yards that season, including his first career touchdown against Tug Valley Week 5.
“I would do anything to have another year of football with that guy,” Barnhouse said of Jantuah. “He made it a lot easier than I thought it would be my freshman year. He taught me so many things. After every season we are out here on this field. Me and Jan are good friends.”
As a sophomore Barnhouse really came to the fore with 22 catches for 405 yards and three touchdowns through six games, before he suffered a broken ankle on a kick return against Midland Trail Week 7.
Last year, slowed somewhat by the lingering effects of that injury, he had 11 catches for 202 yards and a touchdown.
This year he is back to 100 percent and ready to go, regardless of position.
Barnhouse doesn’t want to pigeon-hole himself into one position, but receiver is where he has had the most impact, with 46 career receptions for 802 yards and five touchdowns. He also has 19 rushes for 63 yards.
“I see myself as the utility player they need me to be,” Barnhouse said. “I don’t really see one position. I do like receiver, it’s probably my favorite.”
No matter where he plays on Friday nights, Barnhouse is ready to go.
“It’s definitely exciting, but it also puts a lot of pressure on me as a senior this year,” he said. “I think I’m ready for all the pressure they’ve been lining up for me and all the jobs they’ve got for me. I’m ready.”
He said he tries every day to talk his brother Grant, a standout basketball player at Richwood, into playing football, so far to no avail.
“He’s a great athlete himself and he is going to do really great this year in basketball,” Barnhouse said.
He has one goal.
“I want to make the playoffs,” Barnhouse said. “I haven’t gone to the playoffs in my high school career yet. And I’ve got to see what it’s like.”
If those stars align right, it could well happen.
Either way, Russell said he counts his lucky stars every night.
“I have people thank me or tell me a lot that it was a good thing that we did adopting Tyler,” the coach said. “But I struggle sometimes with how to answer that because I wouldn't want to know what our life would have been like without him.”
