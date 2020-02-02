As hunters, we are called on to be a tool of wildlife conservation. Our hands-on approach allows for wildlife biologists and natural resource managers — in short, the professionals — to determine what strategies they will use to craft their goals and objectives. Somewhat like football, a Super Bowl reference sounds timely right about now; they are the coaches calling the plays and we are the players on the field grinding it out.
In our West Virginia woods and waters, things are always in a motion of change. That is just how nature works and how we as hunters adapt to trends. In my lifelong pursuit of wildlife conservation as a hunter, I have seen times with what appears to be an abundance of deer and then times it appeared there is less abundance of the white-tailed critter. I have hunted grouse very successfully some years and spent other years when the flush count was pretty dang low. We have some years with great hatches and high survival rate of young turkeys that make hunting them two years later a hoot with what appears to be a gobbler on every ridge. We have winters that are frozen and miserable, especially when there was little food coming out of fall, that make me shiver with concern and I don’t even live outside. Trends are simply trends.
In my neck of the woods, Fayette County, there is a critter that appears to be thriving or trending as social media would call it — the fearsome black bear. For those who hunt the steep, rugged county, this is no surprise. Bears are known to be photo models posing for trail cameras, or known to slip quietly underneath your treestand surprising you with how such a large animal can be so quiet or known as uninvited guests on a back porch or two.
As the old-timers might say, “There’s a few bears around.”
So, when a recent report came across my desk, I was not surprised at the data – especially for Fayette County. According to our DNR, the preliminary harvest for the combined 2019 seasons is 19 percent above the 2,606 bears killed in 2018. The black bear harvest of 2019 is the third highest bear kill ever recorded. The West Virginia black bear harvest has exceeded 3,000 in four of the last five years.
Historically, abundant mast yields a decreased bow/crossbow harvest and an increased December firearms harvest. The 2019 Mast Survey and Hunting Outlook predicted an increased bow/crossbow harvest compared to 2018 and a decreased December firearms harvest over the levels observed in 2018 because total mast production was considered average.
“The prediction held true for both the bow/crossbow and December seasons and the overall harvest was much higher than 2018,” said Colin Carpenter, DNR black bear project leader. “However, the excellent bow/crossbow harvest and decreased December firearms harvest demonstrated the scattered nature of mast production in 2019. Overall, the 2019 harvest increased during the September/October and bow/crossbow seasons and decreased during the buck-gun and December seasons.”
Hunters killed 966 bears during the first segment of the 2019 bow/crossbow season (Sept. 28 to Nov. 24). Hunters harvested 511 bears with vertical bows, 455 with crossbows. The top five counties were Fayette (106), Nicholas (58), McDowell (55), Webster (48) and Greenbrier (47).
Firearms hunters harvested 2,133 bears during 2019. Hunters took 881 bears in September and October (50 bears during the concurrent antlerless deer/bear season), 498 during the concurrent buck-gun bear season and 754 during the traditional December season. No bears were harvested during the Mountaineer Heritage Season in January. The top four counties were Randolph (201), Pendleton (162), Nicholas (156) and Boone (132).