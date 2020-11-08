In a rut about the rut (again)

Yes, friends and neighbors, boys and girls and deer hunters around the world, it is that time. Time for your annual report on the season in the deer world known as “the rut.” This time, as we all know is for deer hunters THE event of the calendar year. If you are a deer hunter it is the Super Bowl, Mardi Gras, Christmas, your birthday and getting your tax return all rolled into one. This annual report on the rut has become something of a phenomenon in the outdoor writing world as hundreds of you out there have been asking for weeks when it would appear in the papers (OK, I might have stretched that one a little).
For those who may not be that familiar with the deer in general or the rut season (or if you are reading this and thought you were checking on your horoscope), the rut is the mating season for the deer family. All cervidae have a rutting season and it is usually in fall (axis deer have their party in spring and early summer). So elk, deer, moose, caribou and others all have a time known as the rut.
Deer hunters live for this season as it is the time of highest activity for those big, craggy-horned bucks that many of you seek (I know the correct term is antlers, not horns, on a buck’s head; sometimes I just like to say that because some of the finicky deer aficionados get uptight about it). As has been noted here before, dyed-in-the-wool deer hunters will sacrifice all manner of job security and domestic bliss to be in the woods, sitting up in a tree during this sacred time. Again, it is because wise old bucks throw caution to the wind and run around the country in search of available doe deer. Red-eyed, exhausted bucks are chasing does, rubbing antlers on every tree and bush, and fighting with any other buck that will take their challenge. The does, meanwhile, are running around the woods making a spectacle of themselves and playing it coy with the bucks (think of a singles bar on a crowded Saturday night before Covid-19).
One of the things which amazes me in all this is how deer hunters and outdoor writers have analyzed and broken down the many different phases of the rut. Once upon a time it seemed the rut started in late October or early November; it ran for a few weeks and that was it. Now we have many different phases. I will try to list them as I understand it.
Some hunters say late September to about mid-October is the pre-rut, which you would think could be any time prior to the actual rut. Others who study this sort of thing will tell you that this early time after bow seasons opens (early or mid-September in some states) is not the actual pre-rut. These students of deer behavior contend the first phase of the rut does not occur until about Oct. 15. Bucks generally start making sign-like scrapes on the ground and rubbing some trees with antlers. Deer will often change their range somewhat during this time as food sources change. Acorns in many areas will start to fall and this can change deer activity a lot. Hunters who are concentrating on fields and agricultural crops will see less deer; same for those who are hunting over various bait situations like corn. This is when all the talk will start about where all the deer are, did they all die of disease or if the coyotes and the poachers got them. The deer aren’t in the fields. You don’t see them as much. It happens most every year.
The last week or two of October buck activity will increase. Someone will see a buck following a doe and all the talk will start on Facebook (the fount of all knowledge on hunting and fishing) and places like the barbershop and the gun store counter. Bucks are getting in the mood, no doubt, but the does probably aren’t paying them any attention. If you want to call it something, I guess this is the late pre-rut.
From the first week of November to about the 15th through the 20th, most areas of the southeast would say they are in the height of rut, or at least in the “chasing phase.” Bucks large and small are running crazy, chasing every doe they can find. This is an exciting time to be in the woods, no doubt, and as noted before, deer hunters will sacrifice most anything to be in their stands. Weddings, funerals, dance recitals and doctor appointments are not very well attended during this period. If you are thinking all this happens fast, you are right. Also remember some of the dates will vary with region of the country. Alabama and other parts of the deep south have an honest to goodness late or second rut in January and a season to go with it. Some deer hunters will note there is a “lockdown” phase directly after this phase for a few days where many of the bucks are honeymooning with does and will disappear in thick cover.
Everything after this by most would be considered the post-rut, but remember, the does that do not get bred during this time will sometimes enter estrus during the last days of November and early December and you will see some activity then.
Well, hope this helps some to all who will be in the woods during this cherished time of year. Remember that no amount of savvy about deer behavior and the rut will make up for just being in the woods at the right time and place. The old “can’t get ‘em sitting on the couch” rule certainly rings true here.
Be safe my brothers and sisters in camo. Wear that blaze orange (it saves lives), make sure of your target before you touch a trigger and take a kid hunting.