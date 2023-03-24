Aaron Shiflett admits that when he first arrived at Independence, his relationship with offensive line coach Kevin Grogg was a bit, say, contentious.
“Whenever I first got here I would mess up a lot and coach Grogg would yell at me, scream at me,” Shiflett said with a smile.
“It’s a running joke among the linemen that he took the brunt of my wrath,” Grogg said. “I was probably on him more than any of the other linemen.”
It wasn’t because Grogg didn’t like Shiflett. Far from it.
“The reason for that is I saw the potential that he had,” Grogg said. “We threw him in the fire and he had to start right off, and he probably wasn’t ready physically, but he did it and I really had to stay on him. But he took it well and he’s made a really good player for us.”
So good that he received a scholarship to play at Bluefield University, a move he made official Thursday by signing his letter of intent.
“I went up there for a visit and one of the coaches (special teams coach Phil Dunford) said that he knew my family,” Shiflett said. “After that, everyone else on the team, the players came up to me, shaking my hand, congratulating me. It just felt like a big family and I felt like I fit in.”
Shiflett will major in nursing with plans to become a nurse practitioner. He currently takes nursing courses at Academy of Careers and Technology and rides along with Jan-Care ambulance a couple of days a week.
Shiflett came a long way since transferring to Independence his sophomore year. It took some work, but he ended up being a key part of a key unit that led the Patriots to three postseason berths, including last fall’s Class AA state championship and a 2021 runner-up finish.
Head coach John H. Lilly said he doesn’t think the Patriots could have made back-to-back trips to Wheeling Island Stadium without Shiflett on the line.
“I’ll tell you, of all the guys signing, I think this one makes me the happiest because I thought he was very underrated and didn’t get a lot of attention that he should have,” Lilly said. “But we just had so many good players that he kind of flew under the radar. But this one did my heart good that he gets an opportunity, because he really wanted to play. And he got a great scholarship offer down there to play with (head) coach (Dewey) Lusk and coach Dunford. I’m just tickled to death that he gets the opportunity.”
Behind Shiflett and the rest of the line, Independence had the state’s most prolific offense the last two seasons. The Patriots amassed 8,789 rushing yards combined (338.04 per game) and 11,948 yards of total offense (459.5). They scored 140 rushing touchdowns in 26 games (25-1 record), an average of 5.4 per game.
“It was really fun,” Shiflett said. “We didn’t really have much competition, so we just went out there and had fun. But knowing we had all those yards and we had to block for the men who did it, it was a really good accomplishment and it makes us feel really good.”
“He was as good as the rest of the kids we had out there on the line. Very talented,” Grogg said. “He did things, the dirty work is what we call it. We moved him around two or three different positions and he never said a word, just kept right on there. He’s such a hard worker. And he came a long way from when he first showed up.
“This is well deserved and I think he will do well.”
“The first day here, I’m going to admit I was pretty bad at football,” Shiflett said. “Then coach Grogg worked with me the last couple of years and made me a better man and a better person in general. After that I just knew what I had to do and I was well known as one of the good linemen here.”
And that relationship between he and Grogg is now as solid as it gets.
“I got over that,” Shiflett said. “Now he’s like a father, even a grandpa to me. Now we have a great bond. He’s like family.”
