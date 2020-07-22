Improved 2019 motivates Raiders

If there is any team excited to get the 2020 football season started, it’s Liberty.
The Raiders had their most successful season in five years last fall, going 4-6 after a rough stretch that included a 25-game losing streak. Most of the starters from that team are slated to return this year, giving plenty of reason for optimism.
“We felt like we had a pretty decent year,” head coach Mark Workman said. “We won four games and we were in a couple more games that we feel we should have won. We competed against Independence, against Shady (Spring), against Wyoming East. Their size and strength took the better part of it toward the end.”
The Raiders will return a wealth of experience at the skill positions, including seniors Isaac Atkins at quarterback and Braden Howell and Shawn Pennington at receiver. Juniors Ryan Simms and Logan Dodrill will also be back to carry the ball.
Howell and Pennington also impacted the defense from the secondary. Howell, who has started since he was a freshman, had nine interceptions last season and Pennington had three.
Simms, like Howell, came on as a freshman. Senior lineman Colten Williams (6-foot-3, 245 pounds) was set to play in 2019 after a one-year hiatus but suffered a torn ACL in the Raiders’ first scrimmage against Mount View and missed the season. Workman is also excited about another senior lineman, Jeff Bowles, who placed fourth at 220 pounds at the state wrestling tournament in February.
“There’s a lot of motivation for our kids,” Workman said. “Those freshmen and sophomores are now juniors and seniors that showed a lot of respect, so the motivation’s pretty high.”
While the status of the upcoming season remains unsettled — even with a plan in place to try to ensure everyone’s safety in the face of the coronavirus — Workman’s approach has remain unchanged.
“It’s different in a lot of ways,” Workman said, “but I believe that these are high school kids and they’re going to do what they need to do. The ones that want to do it are going to do it, and the ones that’s not going to do it, they’re not going to do it. I think the ones that’s been in the weight room from December when we started until March (when all sports activity was canceled), they continued on that path. The ones who struggled to get there, they struggled to get stuff done on their own.”
As summer conditioning draws to a close, more restrictions than usual have been in place to prevent one-on-one contact. Workman said that has not necessarily been a bad thing.
“My belief is, the 7-on-7 (drills), they’re great and all, but I don’t feel that we have to have them to be a better football team,” he said. “A lot of stuff that we do in our passing game is more of a timing thing getting between the quarterbacks, receivers and running backs. So the 7-on-7 is not necessarily a must for us to do.”
The Raiders are set to start the season Sept. 4 at Van. Their original season opener against county rival Independence scheduled for Aug. 28 will not be played. The SSAC ruled July 10 that the first football games cannot be played until Sept. 3, and the teams did not have a common open date to reschedule.
To replace that game, Liberty will host Montcalm on Sept. 18.
