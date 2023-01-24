The men’s college basketball regular season for Marshall ends a little less than one month from today on Feb. 24 and the Thundering Herd continues to hang with the pack of possible title contenders at the top of the standings.
Marshall, however, is far from the only team with a legitimate chance to claim the No. 1 seed in the SBC tournament with a handful of contenders hoping to hang around and knock the Herd off the league’s top perch – and it should make for a really fun couple of weeks down the stretch.
MU enters play this week with a 17-4 overall record and a 6-2 mark in the Sun Belt. That has the Herd tied atop the SBC along with Louisiana and Southern Miss. Just behind Marshall, the Ragin’ Cajuns and Golden Eagles at 6-2 in the SBC are Troy, Georgia Southern and Louisiana-Monroe at 5-3.
Even the 4-4 SBC teams – James Madison, Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina – have an outside shot of making things interesting over the final month.
Guess who all is left on Marshall’s schedule. If you guessed, “all of those teams except Southern Miss” you nailed it.
The Thundering Herd has 10 games remaining, starting Thursday at home against ULM. Marshall then hosts Georgia State on Saturday followed by four consecutive road games at App State, Louisiana, Coastal and Georgia State – if you’re looking for a stretch that could determine MU’s season that’s probably a good one to keep an eye on.
MU returns home on Feb. 16 to take on a Georgia Southern team that handed the Herd one of its two SBC losses so far, then hosts Troy on Feb. 18. The final two regular season games are on the road – Feb. 22 at JMU (the other SBC team to top MU so far) and Feb. 24 at Old Dominion.
l l l
Credit again to this Marshall team for not letting the bad vibes of the past creep back in. Does anyone think last year’s team would have been able to hold off Arkansas State twice down the stretch only to end up in overtime and still win the game? These guys did it, and maybe – finally – put to bed the notion that the Thundering Herd stinks on the road.
Taevion Kinsey, who sat out most of the first half at Arkansas State with foul trouble, finished with 23 points – nine of them coming in OT. Andrew Taylor had 27 points. Cam Kurfman continued his run of strong shooting from distance with 12 of his 16 points coming via 3-pointers.
Even David Early, a former standout at Logan High who has been relegated to mostly a bench role this season, played some important minutes in crunch time and played them well. This team feels like it is turning a corner. Kinsey, Taylor and Curfman are solid and consistent – and that can be enough to beat some teams. Throw in a strong showing from any of the others – Early, Micah Handlogten, Obinna Anochili-Killen, Jacob Conner – and the Herd becomes a very, very tough team for anyone to beat the way they are playing right now.
l l l
Let’s look ahead at Thursday’s clash with visiting ULM.
The Warhawks have been an odd team this season and hard to figure out. They’re just off the pace near the top of the Sun Belt standings at 5-3 in the league, but also have just a 9-12 overall record.
ULM has feasted on some of the lesser teams on its schedule but has yet to beat anyone I would consider “good” – with a 72-69 win last week at Georgia Southern the only possible exception.
Last time out the Warhawks were pounded on the road at Troy 77-53. They have won only two of their last five games.
Junior guard Tyreke Locure leads ULM with an average of 13.7 points per game, with senior guard Jamari Blackmon the only other ULM player averaging double figures in scoring at 11.9 points per game. Sophomore forward Thomas Howel, listed at 6-foot-8, leads the team at 7.1 rebounds per game while grad student forward Victor Bafutto is not far behind him at 6.8 boards per game.
Tip between the Thundering Herd and ULM is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday with the broadcast stream available on ESPN+.
