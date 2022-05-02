Hylton heads off PikeView upset bid

NEW RICHMOND – From the start, things seemed out of sorts heading into Monday night’s Class AA Region 3, Section 1 softball opener at Wyoming East.
Scheduled for 6 p.m., the game did not start until 6:35 p.m. because the Panthers arrived at 6 p.m. because they couldn’t get a bus until 4:30 p.m.
Wyoming East had beaten the Panthers 23-0 earlier this season, so the upset alerts were about to be sounded after the Warriors led just 2-0 after 3 innings.
“I mean, it kind of got under everybody’s skin a little bit, but things happen, traffic happens so you can’t really get mad over that,” senior Olivia Hylton said. “But then again, I feel that having to wait, warming up and then stopping and then warming up a little bit, I feel like that kind of messed with us, and that was the reason that we started out slow.”
Then the fourth inning happened.
The Warriors plated seven runs, the big knocks a bases-clearing triple from Hylton and a two-run double by Andrea Laxton and the Warriors went on to a 9-0 victory.
The Warriors host Bluefield, which beat Westside 16-0 Monday, Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Warriors beat Bluefield 6-3 on a game-winning grand slam by Savannah Brehm last Friday.
“In my first two at-bats I kind of struggled a little,” Hylton said of a pop behind third that fell into no-man’s land for a single that led to a run when she later scored the game’s first run on a Kayley Bane double, and a strikeout in the third. "The third time I was like, ‘I’ve got to make a play, I’ve got to put the ball in play the bases are loaded. It’s 2-0, I’ve got to get us a run somehow.’”
She got the Warriors three runs and then somehow was lacing a triple to the fence in left-center field that plated Cammie Tilley (walk), Chloe Prichard (walk) and Maddie Clark (fielder’s choice), making it 5-0 Warriors.
Andrea Laxton then followed with a two-run double to make it 7-0.
She said the hits before her “powered her up.”
“I had been struggling a little bit and that really gave me the motivation to hit the ball out there and that really helped a lot,” Laxton said.
All told the Warriors sent 12 hitters to the plate and scored all seven runs with two outs. Seven straight batters, starting with No. 7 hitter Tilley, scored runs.
When the Panthers were at the plate, they struggled against Hylton in the circle.
She struck out nine in five innings of work and walked two and gave up one hit, a two-out double to Christina Hale in the first inning.
"She is a great pitcher, I’ll give credit due,” PikeView coach Brandon Clemins said. “We came hot and stayed attacking and in baseball and softball it’s attacking and putting pressure on the defense. I thought we did that early on, but I give credit to the pitcher. She locked in and she did her job.”
Hylton said a moment from her freshman year had come back to her and helped her stay in the moment as the Warriors clung to a 2-0 lead early.
“My freshman year PikeView beat us 2-0 and we came in thinking it was going to be a cakewalk,” Hylton said. “To myself, just using that as an example, we can get beat by them.”
Bane had two doubles for the Warriors, who saw their record improve to 16-12 with the win.
PV 000 00 - 0 1 2
WE 101 7x - 9 6 0
Battery – P: Maddie Dowell, Kaylie Honaker (4) and Macie Duckworth; WE: Olivia Hylton and Kayley Bane. WP – Hylton. LP – Dowell. Hitting – PV: Christian Hale 1-2 (2b); WE: Olivia Hayton 2-3 (2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI), Kayley Bane (2-2 (2 2b, 2 runs, RBI), Savannah Brehm (run), Andrea Laxton 1-3 (2b, run, 2 rbi), Cadence Clay 1-3, Cammie Tilley (run), Chloe Prichard (run), Maddie Brehm (run). WE: 16-12. PV 2-18