Huskies gallop past Patriots 80-46

HICO — Josh Stricker sees potentially big things from his team down the road.
But a key component must be included in the plan of attack for that success to fully come to fruition.
Stricker's Herbert Hoover Huskies, the No. 7 team in this week's Class AAA boys basketball poll by The Associated Press, invaded Hico Thursday and raced to an 80-46 triumph over section foe Midland Trail.
The Huskies stomped on the gas early, forcing the tempo as Eli Robertson buried a 3-pointer and a deuce to ignite an early 9-0 lead, and the Huskies were up 20-8 after one. With an 11-6 spurt to close the second quarter, the margin had expanded to 15, 41-26, at halftime. Minus several regulars, the hosts struggled to make any headway, and a two-point goal from Hoover's Dylan Paxton left a 60-33 cushion as the third quarter wound down.
Robertson, a junior, exploded for 30 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Hoover onslaught.
His team entered the contest on the heels of a 10-point loss to Class AAA No. 1 Logan and a two-point setback to Class AA No. 7 Chapmanville Regional.
"We wanted to get a win," Stricker said. "The most important thing I've been stressing with my guys this year is team.
"We're one of the better teams in the state; when we move the ball and play like a team, we're hard to beat. Now when we go one-on-one and try to do it by ourselves, that's when we get in trouble. But I thought this game we moved the ball really well. My assistants told me we had 23 assists. I told (his players) I wanted 20 for the goal, so they overachieved.
"I'm proud of them. Eli played a phenomenal game. He can flat-out shoot the ball. My guards did really good and my forwards did excellent today."
For a depleted Midland Trail squad, head coach Curtis Miller is still seeking continuity. The Patriots faced the Huskies with five varsity players on the shelf, four due to Covid-19 protocols and one because of injury. Two of those five were starters, and the team's sixth man also sat out.
"They're good; they play a tough schedule," Miller said of Herbert Hoover. "I knew coming in that we'd struggle a little defensively because both our bigs were out. It's hard to battle inside when you're playing five guards, and they've got size.
"The five that we started tonight, we had to makeshift an offense yesterday at practice, because they weren't in the spots (that they're typically in). So we're trying to scrap a new offense together in 24 hours, which seems like the norm for us now. Every game is a different missing piece, so we've got to substitute players in and out. That's not an excuse; that's on me to get 'em better and in the right spots."
"Like I told them after, we can at least take positives out of the game," Miller continued. "For the first time all year, we got pressured and we did not turn the ball over against their press. Kudos to that. ... We've struggled against that all year, and we're going to face pressure down the road, so I thought that was good.
"We didn't shoot the ball very well tonight, and Hoover shot lights-out. They've got players that can shoot the ball at every position."
John Paul Morrison finished with 16 points and Matthew Light 15 for Midland Trail (4-4).
Stricker said he wanted to show some, but not all, of his defensive package last night. "We practiced (12, a full-court press) over a couple days; that's in our back pocket," he said. "We've got a couple other tricks we can throw out later on down the road. Didn't want to give all my stuff out, this being a sectional opponent.
"So I thought we played pretty well tonight. We've got a big (road) game Saturday against Nitro, so this was a good game (of) preparation for us."
Stricker said the absence of one of his post players caused some issues. "It's hard to sub when I only have one true forward. But my guys, I just couldn't be happier. We've just got to play like a team the rest of the season. It's the halfway point right now, and if we continue to get better every game, I think we can do some damage in the state tournament."
The absence of two interior players proved to be a hindrance to the Midland Trail defensive effort Thursday, Miller explained.
"Defensively, we play a 3-2 zone," he said. "We practice a 3-2 zone all the time, and the players we had on the bottom of our 3-2 zone are not players that (are accustomed to) playing on the bottom of the 3-2 zone.
"We weren't getting out to the corners, and I think they had maybe 21 points in 3s from just the corners, because our bottom guy wasn't rotating out there like he was supposed to. That's frustrating, again, but live and learn."
"We're probably the only team in West Virginia that plays without four players every night," Miller added. "We should be full strength come February, so hopefully this stuff passes soon. Hopefully, we get in a rhythm and start clicking before sectionals."
The Patriots are scheduled to play Friday at Cross Lanes Christian, but that game could be affected by incoming weather. They host Sherman Tuesday.
Herbert Hoover is set to entertain Nitro on Saturday.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Herbert Hoover (8-5)
Eli Robertson 30, Dane Hatfield 14, Dylan Paxton 14, Devin Hatfield 12, Elijah Saunders 3, Levi Paxton 3, Trevor Rager 4
Midland Trail (4-4)
Matthew Light 15, Cody Harrell 2, Zack Baird 2, John Paul Morrison 16, Eli Campbell 7, Bo Persinger 4
HH 20 21 21 18 — 80
MT 8 18 11 9 — 46
3-point goals — HH: 10 (Robertson 4, Saunders, Dev. Hatfield 2, Dane Hatfield, D. Paxton, L. Paxton), MT: 7 (Light 3, Morrison 3, Campbell). Fouled out — None.