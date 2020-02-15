(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Independence's Colten Caron takes on Herbert Hoover's Tyler Teel for the Class AA/A Region 3 132-pound weight class championship Saturday night in Coal City. Caron won the match and was named Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Huskies dethrone Patriots as Region 3 champs (With Gallery)
By Gary Fauber Sports Editor
Herbert Hoover coach Richard Harper would not have believed his team was sitting in a good place had he not been told as much.
"I really wasn't sure where the points were at," Harper said. "I asked the guys (at the scorer's table) and would just check every now and then to see where we were at. They said, 'Look, man. There's no way anybody can catch you guys.' So that kind of relieved me a little bit going into the finals."
Good thing Harper got the confirmation. Otherwise, what he saw in the championship round might have been too much for him.
The Huskies placed seven wrestlers in the finals but came away with just one individual championship. Still, they had already secured the Class AA/A Region 3 championship, finishing with 226 points for their first title since 1999.
Hoover ended host Independence's six-year run as regional champion. The Patriots had a decisively better showing in the finals — they went 6-0 — but finished with 195 points.
"I'm proud of the whole team," Harper said. "To come down here, first place and win a region is kind of emotional because I wrestled at Hoover myself. That's why I came back. To take this thing here (gesturing to the championship plaque) home, is pretty impressive."
The Huskies sewed up the title with their performance in the consolation rounds. In addition to the seven finalists, six other wrestlers fought back to place in the top four and qualify for the state tournament.
"They won the tournament, really, in wrestle-backs," Independence coach Jeremy Hart said. "Harper and his assistants do an awesome job. They wrestled better than us this weekend."
Senior Ben Kee, the state's top-ranked wrestler at 160 pounds, was the Huskies' lone individual champion. He pinned Shady Spring's Riley Chapman 2:24 into their title match.
"He's the only senior we've got and he's leading the pack," Harper said. "At the end of the day, he's the real deal. Whether he wins a state title or not, at the end of the day everybody knows who he is."
The Patriots lost their grip on the team championship, but did enough to show they don't plan on going away. John Sanders (113), Judah Price (120), Bryce Perdue (126), Colten Caron (132), Sean Dawson (145), and Sam Adams (170) all won individual titles.
Caron was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Wrestler.
"It's disappointing, but Herbert Hoover has a heck of a team," Hart said. "A lot of decent, quality kids at every single weight class. We're kind of pieced together and had some guys come in late. Coming into the sport and not wrestling the whole season (is hard). We had some guys who were just back for their second tournament.
"Those guys (champions) have been put in enough big matches, even our freshmen. You could tell the moment wasn't too big for them."
Independence will send nine wrestlers to the state tournament, set for Feb. 27-29 in Huntington.
Defending Class A state champion Greenbrier West was third with 179.5 points. The Cavaliers will send 10 wrestlers to Huntington, including regional champions Noah Brown (220) and Isaac Brown (285).
Rounding out the top 10 were Nicholas County (136.5) in fourth, Oak Hill (fifth, 113), Shady Spring (sixth, 110), Liberty (seventh, 73), Midland Trail (eighth, 42), PikeView (ninth, 25) and Richwood (10th, 20).
Other regional champions were Roger Thomas (106, Nicholas County), Levi Brake (138, Nicholas County), Davy Stoots (152, Liberty), Colten Yoder (182, Midland Trail) and Jacob Williams (195, Nicholas County).