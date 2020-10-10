Woodrow Wilson's Keynan Cook breaks away from Huntington defenders during first-half action Friday at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
featured
Huntington beats Woodrow for first victory (With Gallery)
By Gary Fauber Sports Editor
It wasn't perfect, but Huntington head coach Billy Seals will take it.
Devin Jackson returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown for one of four big-play scores and Huntington defeated Woodrow Wilson 41-12 for its first win of the season.
The Highlanders were sitting in unfamiliar territory, losing their first four games and nowhere near the top 16 in the state's Class AAA ratings. But they struck big against the Flying Eagles (1-4), who were coming off their first win of the year, a 21-12 victory over Preston.
Keynan Cook, of Woodrow Wilson, breaks away from Huntington defenders during first half action Friday, October 9 at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
"Our kids worked really hard during their off week last week," Seals said. "We had a tough, physical week, and I think we played a little Huntington High football for the first time this year.
"We just needed to reset. Our goal this week was to be 1-0 at the end of the week. We didn't care what happened the four weeks before. So we're 1-0 right now. Enjoy this for 24 hours and then we're back to 0-0."
The Highlanders (1-4) were not without their struggles. Woodrow was able to recover three fumbles and forced the Highlanders to punt five times. But there were moments that looked a bit more like what Huntington fans are used to seeing.
Sophomore quarterback Gavin Lochow scored on a 70-yard run in the first quarter, and his 73-yard touchdown pass to Jackson gave the Highlanders a 35-6 lead with 6:21 left in the third quarter.
Woodrow moved the ball well in spots, but untimely penalties and a lack of execution cost them.
"Lack of discipline in football," Woodrow coach Street Sarrett said. "Jumping offsides, 15-yard penalties. But the biggest thing was dropped balls. We threw the ball all over the field tonight. Catch some balls, it's a different ballgame."
Woodrow quarterback Maddex McMillen was 26-of-44 for 262 yards and two touchdowns, including a perfect pass to Jace Colucci for a 40-yard TD to get the Flying Eagles to within 14-6 with 5:40 to play in the first quarter. His other went 29 yards to Tylai Kimble with 2:29 to play.
The Highlanders did intercept McMillen three times, including a 77-yard pick-six by freshman Mikey Johnson on the last play of the game.
Amari Felder scored on runs of 7 and 1 yards for Huntington.
Woodrow is scheduled to visit Princeton next Friday, Oct. 16, while the Highlanders are set to play Winfield.