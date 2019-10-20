Hunting the elusive Big Five

Just south of Colorado is a chunk of land where the Great Plains meet the Rocky Mountains. This land has been a working ranch since the late 1800s. The ranch is named the UU Bar and is located in northern New Mexico. Its history is as vast as its high mountain pastures where the Rocky Mountain elk roam.
Originally part of Lucien B. Maxwell’s Maxwell Land Grant, the UU Bar was part of the largest land grant ever, making Maxwell, its original owner, the largest single landowner in the western hemisphere. In 1848 and 1849, Maxwell, along with his friend Kit Carson, would establish the township and ranch settlement of Rayado, being named for the creek on which it sat.
The land would also be home to some of the U.S. calvary. Fort Union, the largest fort in the west, sat near Rayado, and served as a safe haven for many travelers on the Santa Fe Trail. As time passed, the Maxwell Land Grant would fall into the hands of two brothers, and in 1927 Waite Phillips would buy 300,000 acres and build Villa Philmont. He would then later donate 127,395 acres to the Boy Scouts of America.
The Philmont Scout Ranch borders the UU Bar today, and both ranches share much of the same history,
My story begins at a cabin in the UU Bar’s “High Country” — an elevated pastoral land around 10,000 feet of elevation that is best described by its alpine tundra which opens up to display vast pastures.
It is here that my friend and local guide had told me of an elk. The bull elk was named The Big Five because of his size and the fact that he had matured into an adult male elk with a rack with only five points on each side. Unlike other mature bulls that carry antlers with six points on each side — though some older bulls will carry seven and occasionally eight points on each antler — The Big Five fully matured as a 5x5 elk.
But even more notable, he was elusive. In fact, he would disappear for weeks at a time in the dark timber and out of sight of scouting missions by the hunting guides and my friend. Then, all of a sudden, he would show up in an open area full of elk to chase around the cows and bugle loudly for all to hear.
AJ and I conversed on our upcoming hunt and the bulls we were going to hunt. We both agreed that the elusive bull would be worth a few days of active pursuit and we planned our hunt around areas he had been seen in the past.
But just like my elk hunts of the past, the mountains and their weather have complete control over the hunt. With a full moon — the Hunter’s Moon — the crisp October air was filled with bugling throughout the night, leaving the cold windy days full of sunlight and elk resting in the timber after their long night of moving under the bright moonlit sky. Simply put, the elk were inactive during the day and very active after sunset.
Our only chance was to hunt the dim light hours just after sunrise and right before sunset in hopes of getting in front of the elk entering or exiting the high parks. After several unsuccessful stalks, our chances of encountering The Big Five were dwindling.
In the mid-morning light, when I was certain the elk were all resting high on the mountain in the timber’s shade, the encounter happened. A cow elk came running through the dense pine forest with two bulls in chase. She led the bulls out into a small clearing in the trees. The second bull out of the timber had a massive body and perfectly symmetrical rack sporting five points on each beam of his antlers. He had showed himself during a time of day I wasn’t expecting to see any elk — let alone him. It was a chance encounter of hunter and elk and a day afield I will not forget anytime soon.