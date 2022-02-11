Hunters harvest fewer black bears in 2021

Throughout my career in the outdoor media industry, I have hunted bears in many states. I have some fond memories of bears in Canada and even more wonderful memories of hunting bears from a boat in the Gulf of Alaska. I have many not-so-fond memories of hunting Kodiak brown bears, but that is another story altogether.
The Alaskan black bear adventure was bizarre in the fact we were living off a boat, bobbing around in the ocean. When we fancied a good-looking spot to hunt along the beach, we would hop in a rubber Zodiac raft and buzz to shore for the day. The only tricky part, besides the thick vegetation, steep terrain and unpredictable weather from rain to snow, was judging the tides. The only way to get the raft to a safe beach to land was to wait until high tide – which meant roughly every 12 hours and only when the surf wasn’t angry from a storm. That meant you had to carry enough food, water, supplies and clothes to make it through the hunt until the next high tide or longer possible if the unpredictable weather throws a curveball to your plan.
Also, it meant if you were successful in harvesting a bear, you may have to enjoy a very cold, icy wind and sea spray day at the beach until the tide was high enough for someone in our party to pick you up. That’s the thing about Alaska – it's wild and every time I’ve hunted there, the weather was the most wicked part of the adventure. Some weather I’ve been caught in can only be labeled correctly as one thing – scary.
In my state of West Virginia, particularly my home county of Fayette, hunting for bears can also be an adventure. On my hillside farm atop the Gauley River, bear encounters are common – some years. It appears to me that it all depends on natural foods available to bears as to where they might be roaming and even harder to predict, where they might be roaming during huntable hours.
Thinking of bear hunting in West Virginia, our DNR published a harvest record for the last hunting season. Like most statistics, there are stories in the data and numbers on the page. Here are some highlights of the published report from the folks who observe the entire state, not just my hillside farm. I found the data interesting and noteworthy enough to share.
West Virginia hunters harvested 2,756 black bears during the combined 2021 archery and firearms seasons, a 22 percent decrease compared to the 2020 harvest of 3,541 bears.
The decreased black bear harvest can be attributed to abundant mast production, which was 61 percent above 2020 numbers and 8 percent above the long-term average. The 2021 Mast Survey and Hunting Outlook predicted a lower archery/crossbow harvest compared to 2020 and a decreased firearms harvest over the levels observed in 2020. Both predictions came true.
“Historically, abundant mast yields result in a decreased bow and crossbow harvest and an increased December firearms harvest,” said Colin Carpenter, Black Bear Project Leader for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. “Abundant food in the fall makes bears harder to pattern for bow/crossbow hunters but keeps bears from denning early for the December season.”
Overall, the 2021 harvest decreased during the September-October archery/crossbow and buck gun seasons but increased during the December gun season.
Hunters killed 639 bears during the first segment of the 2021 archery/crossbow season (Sept. 25-Nov. 21). There were 342 bears taken with vertical bows and 297 taken with crossbows. The top five counties were Fayette (55), McDowell (52), Nicholas (42), Logan (40) and Wyoming (38).
Firearms hunters harvested 2,117 bears during 2021. Hunters took 780 bears in September and October (37 bears during the concurrent antlerless deer/bear season, four during the youth, class Q/QQ, XS season), 435 during the concurrent buck-gun bear season, and 900 during the traditional December season. Two bears were harvested during the fourth Mountaineer Heritage Season (two muzzleloader). The top five counties were Pocahontas (186), Nicholas (167), Randolph (161), Boone (157), and Pendleton (137).