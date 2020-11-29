Hunters fulfill their duty with HHH program

As hunters, we are the hands-on wildlife conservation tool called upon to help manage our state’s wildlife, and to be frank, our role is a huge part of our lifestyle. We cherish the opportunity to go afield actively in pursuit of the season’s targeted species.
When called upon, this army of wildlife-conservationists will arise early, put on our winter coats and happily go afield to try to obtain that management goal. And to be honest, we are highly effective at doing so.
Not only do we play an active role in wildlife conservation by hunting, but we also pay monies to ensure we get to guarantee our cherished way of life continues to prosper for future generations. A fine example is the Pittman-Robertson Act, in which funds for the act come from an 11 percent federal excise tax on sporting arms, ammunition and archery equipment, as well as a 10 percent tax on handguns. These funds are collected from the manufacturers and are distributed each year to the states’ DNR by the Department of the Interior. Non-hunting nature lovers equally benefit from this funding since it supports the management of wildlife areas and wetlands as well as game and non-game wildlife.
Not only have we proven as a group of like-minded individuals that we can fill our freezers and don’t mind spending our monies to do so, but we have also proven that we thoroughly enjoy sharing nature’s bounty by donating precious protein back to our communities by donating our harvest to the Hunters Helping the Hungry program. The program, which is administered by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, provides pounds of venison to needy families and charitable organizations.
Since the program started in 1992, hunters have donated more than 27,000 deer and more than one million pounds of meat.
A recent release from the WVDNR explains it all.
“The average deer will yield about 40 pounds of meat or 100 meals,” said Scott Warner, assistant chief for wildlife diversity for the WVDNR. “That amount of food goes a long way to helping those who are less fortunate and addressing food insecurity in our state.
“We’re very fortunate in West Virginia to have a strong hunting heritage and people who are also very generous. Our Hunters Helping the Hungry program incorporates both of those things about our state and does a lot of good for needy families and people who may be down on their luck this time of year.”
Participating in the program is easy, says Warner. Hunters take their deer to one of 13 certified meat processors, where the venison is ground, packaged and frozen. Meat is then distributed to 600 charitable organizations, food pantries, soup kitchens, senior centers, shelters, community centers, orphanages, missions and churches with the help of the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway and Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington.
Funding for Hunters Helping the Hungry is provided by the West Virginia Council of Churches, wildlife organizations, private donations and contributions made during the annual Governor’s One-Shot antlerless deer hunt. For more information about Hunters Helping the Hungry or to learn how to donate, visit wvdnr.gov/hunting/hhh.shtm.