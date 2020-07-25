Hunt dominant in win over Woodrow Wilson

Blake Hunt isn't sure what's next in his baseball career, knowing only that he would love the chance to play at the college level. If that doesn't happen, he's at least enjoying one last shot at high school ball.
He put his talent on display Saturday, shutting out Woodrow Wilson over six innings in Shady Spring's 10-0 summer league win at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
Hunt limited Woodrow to four hits — only one coming after the second inning — and walked one batter. He retired 12 of 13 batters in one stretch.
"I felt pretty good," Hunt said. "I stayed pretty confident on the mound. I knew I had a great team behind me, and we kept up our sticks up. That just gave me a lot of leverage."
His only walk was to pinch-hitter Chase Tolliver to lead off the sixth. Tolliver stole second and was the only baserunner to advance past first against Hunt all afternoon.
Hunt, who said his curveball was most effective, whiffed the next three batters to finish his day with 12 strikeouts.
"I don't know what it was today, but it seemed like every pitch I threw it was just hitting there, so I just kept throwing that, and they couldn't touch it," he said.
Hunt was backed by an offense that pounded out 12 hits. Shady scored five runs in the first inning to put Woodrow in an immediate hole.
Hunt was among those hitting the ball, going 3-for-3, including a run-scoring double in the first.
Josh Lovell was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in. Tas Smith doubled and drove in three runs, and Aden Seabolt had a two-run single in the fifth.
Shady scored three runs in the seventh to make it a 10-run game.
Micah Clay pitched well for Woodrow in relief of starter Cooper Vaught, who surrendered all five Shady runs in the first. Clay struck out three, scattered five hits and gave up two runs over four innings.
Thatcher Poteat pitched a scoreless seventh to close it out for Shady.
Hunt played his first three seasons at Greater Beckley Christian before transferring to Shady, where he was to join a team that had hopes of a second consecutive state tournament appearance. The cancellation of spring sports due to the coronavirus pandemic ruined those plans, but the summer league has worked out well for many players, including Hunt.
"I've just been trying to work out, stay loose," Hunt said. "This is my first time playing with these kids and I love them like family. We've just really bonded. It's a great year."
And if it results in Hunt getting his shot at the next level, all the better.
"I'm just trying to take some classes and train for the next year, but if a college looks at me and tells me they'll take me, that's where I'll go," he said.
Any 2020 senior baseball player who wants to play in the all-star game at Epling Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 15, or anyone who wants to volunteer to help with the game should call the West Virginia Miners office at 304-252-7233 to register.
