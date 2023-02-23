As the 76th West Virginia State High School Wrestling Tournament approaches, there are a few items on my wish list.
Of course, I would like to see our local teams wrestle well and bring home some team titles, as well as a few individual championships. Hopefully, a local coach or contributor will be recognized for their dedication to the sport. I certainly would like to see the tourney happen without any controversy but that’s probably not going to happen. You can’t please everyone.
I guess the one thing I would like to see most would be for Independence’s Judah Price to win his first state wrestling title. Yes, he has won his share of football awards with the Patriots winning the Class AA state championship in a formidable fashion. Along the way he broke our state’s all-time season scoring record, won the Gatorade and MetroNews Player of the Year awards, was first-team all-state and named the Kennedy Award winner as the best football player in the state of West Virginia. I am sure he won some other football awards but this column is limited in space.
A loyal fan might surmise that Judah Price has been to the mountaintop in regards to high school football in West Virginia.
However, he has never won a state wrestling championship. As a freshman he made it to the state finals, only to lose to Point Pleasant’s Isaac Short, a junior with a 50-3 record. Judah was banned from the states his sophomore year because he had been exposed to Covid. He never got it. Last year he ended up in the same weight class as Justin Bartee of Point Pleasant, who was seeking his fourth state title. Bartee narrowly beat Price in overtime by a 2-1 score.
As a true freshman, Bartee wrestled at Rio Grande University this year, winning over 30 matches, and has qualified for the NAIA Nationals in Wichita, Kan.
After a late start this season (football playoffs),
Judah Price will enter the state tournament with a 45-2 record. His only two losses came to a couple of Florida boys at the Pennsylvania Powerade tournament in December.
That tournament draws some of the best high school wrestlers in the nation and Price had only been practicing a little more than two weeks. He lost to Cooper Haase (Osceola) and Claudio Torres (Lake Highland), both nationally-ranked wrestlers.
Since then Judah has won every competition entered, including Fairmont’s Winner’s Choice and Huntington’s WSAZ tourney. Most of his wins have been by pin.
When the matches begin on Thursday, I don’t think you’ll see another wrestler in West Virginia any hungrier for a state title than Judah Price.
Good luck!
A squeeze of the water bottle goes to all the local wrestlers and their coaches. You got this!
