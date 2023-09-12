The final score might not indicate it, but I think it would be safe to add Marshall’s 31-13 win against East Carolina last week to the vault of memorable games the Thundering Herd and Pirates have played over the decades of their rivalry.
Both Marshall and ECU were not very good early in this one, and the Thundering Herd looked absolutely lost on offense in the first half. Then came a blessing in disguise — a lengthy lightning delay at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
Thundering Herd head coach Charles Huff had a plan for just such an occasion, a plan he picked up from the pros.
Huff has been well-traveled in his coaching career, and one of his stops was at Mississippi State where he worked with a man named Anthony Prioli — a man who is now the strength coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Huff picked Piroli’s brain on what the Bucs do during a long delay, and he offered Huff his Super Bowl plan.
“What (Piroli) did was he laid out what they do for the Super Bowl,” Huff said after the win at ECU. “If you think about it, the Super Bowl has an extended halftime and an extended pregame. There are 30-minute increments of everything you do — when you ride the bike, when you stretch, when you relax. Every time you add 30 minutes you add another section, and we worked that plan today to perfection.”
Sure, Marshall may have come out of the lightning-extended halftime a little slow in the third quarter but there was no denying the Thundering Herd had all the juice in the fourth quarter when MU rolled off 21 points in less than five minutes.
MU really grabbed control of the game early in the final period thanks to a trick play the guys in green have had in their bag for a while, apparently.
Quarterback Cam Fancher took the snap and whipped a pass to Chuck Montgomery in the flat behind the line of scrimmage, and with the Pirates’ defense coming for him Montgomery lofted a near-perfect pass to a wide-open and running down the field Caleb McMillan for a 75-yard touchdown to give the Herd the lead for good.
“They ask me every week if they can run it,” Huff said with a wry smile. “You guys wanted me to run it last week against Albany so we could run the score up and everybody would be happy but we were saving some things for a tough time like this. That’s a lot of what we did. We made some adjustments and knew we wanted to do some things different in this game.”
East Carolina coach Mike Houston said while he hadn’t seen that specific play on film before from Marshall, he knew the Herd was capable of pulling out the double-pass at any time given MU’s penchant for screen passes. Houston even said they mentioned it as a possibility just before Marshall ran the actual play, so it wasn’t a case of catching the Pirates off guard. ECU just didn’t execute.
“We talked about it,” Houston said. “A team with a screen game like that, you knew it was something they had in their arsenal. We literally talked about it before we took the field for that snap. We had a defense called where it should have been protected, we just had a huge bust that you can’t have.”
When Marshall got the ball back the Herd had a chance to ice the game, and ice it they did. Fancher made perhaps the best throw of his career, hitting Jayden Harrison down the left sideline on a third-and-16 play to extend the drive, and two plays later Rasheen Ali rumbled through, by my count, nine East Carolina defenders on his way to a 56-yard touchdown.
It was a perfect exclamation point on a landmark win for the Marshall program. For all the years of games between the two schools, MU had never won in Greenville before Saturday. More than that, it showed that this season’s Thundering Herd really does have some grit to it. Marshall’s offense was pretty forgettable for the first seven quarters of the season, but came alive late at ECU to give a spark of hope that maybe, just maybe, these guys have turned a corner.
Now if we could have just one game where MU doesn’t have to come from behind to win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.