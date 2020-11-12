Howell, seniors have emerged from struggles for Liberty

The seniors on Liberty's football team will forever hold a special place in Mark Workman's heart.
They were all freshmen when Workman took over as the Raiders head coach in 2017. Together they endured a 25-game losing streak, a painful part of a three-year span that resulted in a 5-25 combined record.
One of those seniors is Braden Howell, who Workman especially leaned on as he looked to get the team over the hump. To think, Howell almost didn't make it.
"I had thoughts of not playing my freshman year because I was a little bit smaller," Howell said. "I was just like, you know, I'm not going to see much playing time as a freshman. I didn't think I'd start at all."
Word of Howell's uncertainty made its way to Workman, and the new coach took immediate action.
"I gave him a call and got him out here," Workman said. "We knew he was going to be a player for us."
Three years later, Howell is one of several playmakers who have helped the Raiders go from perennial losers to one of the top Class AA teams in the state playoffs.
No. 4 Liberty (6-0) will host 13th-seeded Herbert Hoover Friday at 7:30 p.m. The game will be played at Van Meter Stadium on the campus of Woodrow Wilson High School.
Howell has emerged as a top weapon for a defense that has quietly been among the best around. The Raiders have 14 interceptions in six games, four of them by Howell. This after he had nine in 10 games last season.
The former quarterback — Howell played there as a freshman before breaking his collarbone — said playing that position helps him get in the right place defensively.
"Playing quarterback, I know what they are trying to look for," Howell said. "I can just read the quarterback's eyes real good and I'm able to get in that open spot. Luckily, my D-line can get back there and rush the quarterback and put pressure on them. They're consequential on helping me out on that."
Workman said the drop in interceptions can be attributed to fewer games played and a change in position for Howell, who moved to safety from cornerback. But Howell still exhibits his penchant for getting to the ball, even on offense, where he has 16 catches for 382 yards and six touchdowns.
"Some people are just born with a gift. I really believe the Lord blessed him with a gift," Workman said. "He's just perfected it over the years. He's all the time around the ball, offense or defense. I can tell you right now, if he goes up for a ball, I like his chances to come down with it."
Closing out a career in the playoffs would be special for anyone. It means even more to a player like Howell, who endured so much adversity, particularly his first two seasons.
"Being a freshman and sophomore and struggling the way we did, just a lack of strength and speed ... really gave us motivation to get in the weight room and become a lot better," Howell said. "I think it's finally paying off this year."
It might not have happened if not for that conversation with his coach.
"He called me one day and asked me if I was going to show up," Howell said. "I told him I didn't know if I was. He told me that taking that year off would hurt me more than it would help me. I'm glad I trusted him because I think it did help me a lot more.
"He's been there since day one. Even in the bad times, he and (assistant) coach (Glenn) August have been there since day one with us. They never gave up on us and we never give up on them. They have come to work every day since my freshman year. If it wasn't for coach Workman coming to practice every day and keeping us motivated, we probably wouldn't be here. So he's definitely a big part of why we're here today."
