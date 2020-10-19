Howell leads Liberty D against Scott

Liberty’s defense has played huge all year, and Friday night was no exception. The contributors have been many, but one stood out in the win over Scott.
Senior Braden Howell was all over the ball as the Class AA No. 4 Raiders improved to 6-0 with a 31-14 win over the Skyhawks. With Liberty leading by only two in the fourth quarter, he made a tackle in the end zone for a safety that started a string of 23 straight Liberty points.
Howell also had an interception and a fumble recovery, and he had a 26-yard touchdown catch after the Raiders got possession after his safety.
Howell is one of five candidates for Register-Herald Player of the Week. The others are (in alphabetical order): Noah Brown of Greenbrier West, Monquelle Davis of Greenbrier East, Andre Merriam-Harshaw of Summers County and Robert Ruffner of Midland Trail.
The Register-Herald Player of the Week is chosen by a vote of the R-H sports staff.
Fans can make their voices heard by clicking on the story and voting at register-herald.com. The fan vote will be used to break a tie. Voting will close Wednesday at noon.
Week 7 Standouts
Greenbrier West’s Noah Brown rushed for 65 yards and had 63 receiving and scored six touchdowns in a win over Richwood. … Meadow Bridge’s Hunter Claypool ran for 82 yards and three touchdowns in a loss at Summers County. … Woodrow Wilson’s Hezekyiah Creasy ran for 161 yards and scored his first touchdown of the season in a loss at Greenbrier East. … Greenbrier East’s Monquelle Davis ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns and threw a TD pass. … Westside’s Blake Goode ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns in an overtime loss at Nicholas County. … Shady Spring’s Jadon Hershberger caught five passes for 116 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown, and had an interception in a loss to Midland Trail. … Liberty’s Braden Howell had a safety, an interception and a fumble recovery, as well as a 26-yard touchdown reception in the Raiders’ victory over Scott. … Midland Trail’s Aden Isaacs ran for 96 yards and a touchdown and caught a TD pass. … Richwood quarterback Caleb Jantuah ran 19 times for 137 yards and two long touchdowns. … Nicholas County quarterback Jordan McKinney threw a pair of touchdowns to Garrett Kesterson. … Woodrow Wilson quarterback Maddex McMillen was 8-of-13 for 160 yards and two touchdowns and ran 18 times for 52 yards and three scores. … Andre Merriam-Harshaw ran 23 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner. … Greenbrier West quarterback Kaiden Pack completed 8 of 13 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns. … Greenbrier East’s Colby Piner ran for 110 yards and scored three times, one of them a 29-yard TD reception. … Midland Trail’s Robert Ruffner ran for 103 yards and returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown. … Liberty’s Ryan Simms ran for 91 yards and two touchdowns. … Nicholas County’s Jacob Williams ran for 77 yards and had 61 yards receiving, and scored the game-winning TD in overtime. … Greenbrier East’s Quentin Wilson ran for 133 yards and a touchdown.