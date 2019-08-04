How to plan your dream hunt

One of the most frequent questions I receive is how to plan a hunt out west. For many of us who live “back east,” the dream of hunting the Rockies or southwest for elk, mule deer, antelope, bear or even turkeys can be a bucket-list item we intend to check off someday.
For most of us, there are only two options – go with an outfitter or a go-alone with a do-it-yourself adventure. Depending on your budget, the options can greatly differ. If saving some cash on your adventure sounds appealing, apply for a lottery draw and hope you receive a tag of a lifetime. Once the tag is in your pocket, you can set your own budget for travel, lodging and meals.
The number one thing to remember when applying for a lottery draw for licenses is the deadline! Many folks, including me, have trouble remembering the deadlines. If you remember the deadline, the rest is as easy as planning, researching, calling the DNR and asking for help with hunting unit suggestions and applying.
If you are looking on planning an adventure a little closer to home, may I suggest a hunt here at home. According to our WVDNR, they are now accepting applications for several lottery hunts. Following is some information on the hunt opportunities and the deadlines to apply.
The Green Bank Observatory (GBO) in Green Bank has announced a special resident-only controlled deer hunt at the GBO site Oct. 11-12. Hunters must enter a lottery for limited permits.
Hunters must apply for the hunt on the Electronic Licensing System at www.wvhunt.com by midnight Aug. 29. Applicants must log on, select “Enter Lottery” on the home screen, then choose the desired Green Bank Observatory hunt.
Applications for the 2019 antlerless deer season limited permit areas are now available online at www.wvhunt.com. Applications will be accepted until midnight Aug. 14.
Hunters who apply for a limited antlerless firearms permit must use the Electronic Licensing System at www.wvhunt.com. Applicants must log on, select “Enter Lottery” on the home screen, select “2019 Antlerless Hunt,” then choose the county or wildlife management area (WMA) for which they want to apply.
Waterfowl hunters who wish to hunt from a shooting station in the controlled waterfowl hunting zone of McClintic Wildlife Management Area (WMA), located near Point Pleasant, must submit their application by midnight Aug. 11. Hunting is by permit only on a portion of McClintic WMA during the October split of the waterfowl season.
Those hunters who are successful in the lottery draw will be assigned an area free of charge and will be permitted to bring one guest.
A shooting station is also available for the physically challenged waterfowl hunter.
Hunters may apply online at www.wvhunt.com. Log into your account and press “Enter Lottery” on the individual’s home screen.
Applications are being accepted now through Aug. 25 for the 2019 State Park Lottery Hunts.
There are 11 3-day hunts in six West Virginia state parks. Application may be made by logging in to your DNR Electronic Licensing System Account at www.wvhunt.com.
These are some excellent “staycation” hunting opportunities right here at home. For more information, go to WVDNR.gov or give our WVDNR license team at 304-558-2758 a ring.
And maybe one day, this column will include how to apply for a lottery elk tag here at home. How cool would that be?