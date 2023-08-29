Shotgun shooters have their celebrities and heroes just like anyone else.
Most of us remember the incredible shooting of exhibition shooter Tom Knapp, who entertained crowds for years with his fancy shotgun exhibitions.
Older shooters will remember Rudy Etchen (Mr. 870), who set multiple records, many of them with a pump shotgun.
In recent years another name in the shotgun world has come to our attention, Dave Miller.
This isn’t the first time you have heard me talk about Mr. Miller.
More than twice I have taken you along for stories of my trips with him for turkey hunting in Missouri, pheasant adventures in Kansas, ducks on the Texas coast and accounts of his world record events with a shotgun.
I have tried to relate to you about the activities and mindset of a guy who basically eats, sleeps and thinks about shotguns 24/7.
If Dave is not actually on the range shooting a shotgun at the time, he is no doubt thinking about some way to do it differently or better.
The energy and drive of this guy is incredible, and frankly it kind of makes me tired just trying to keep up with him sometimes.
Besides demonstrating his prowess with a shotgun as an exhibition shooter for the gun company CZUSA and competing at a very high level in Sporting Clay competitions all over the country, Dave Miller has done something else.
He has brought a degree of innovation to the shotgun world that is possibly unequaled. In late 2009 Miller came on as shotgun product manager for the company, and over the next few years Miller’s foresight and creativity as a shotgunner brought CZUSA to the forefront as a source of competition and hunting shotguns.
The All-American Combo competition gun, the Magnum Reaper turkey gun, the Swamp Magnum waterfowl shotgun, the 712 G3 and the all-terrain model shotguns are just some of the innovations that have appeared in CZ-USA lineup because of Dave Miller’s ingenuity (www.cz-usa.com).
Besides shotgun shooting and inventiveness on new guns, Miller has raised awareness on shotgun shooting and bringing new shooters into the fold another way. Dave Miller created and participated in two Guinness Book of World Records events that may have brought more attention to shotgun sports and helped young shooters more than any other undertaking ever attempted.
On May 16, 2015, Miller set the Guinness Book of World Records for most clay targets shot in one hour (3,653). I was there. I saw it, and let me tell you boys and girls, it was a sight to behold. I have been trying to think of something to compare it to, so that I could describe what was going on. I really can’t, but imagine a state fair, or NASCAR event with shotguns, and everyone is waiting to see the attempt at some great feat, like Evel Knievel jumping the Grand Canyon or the like.
Dave was watching TV with his girlfriend, Kelly Lindley, and her two children, Will and Sydney. A program was on featuring people attempting to break world records. Will told Dave he should attempt some world record in shotgun shooting. That was all it took. Dave says he didn’t think much about it at the time, but the idea stuck. This was the beginning of months of planning, testing, and building to make the idea and the dream come true, and it wasn’t easy, brother!
Another thing that Dave did was this: He almost immediately took this idea to John Lindquist who was at the time working with Pheasants Forever, as he wanted the record attempt to be connected to this conservation-based group to help them raise money for their shooting programs for young people. This endeavor gained the organization over $75,000 to help with getting kids outdoors and teaching them to shoot.
Oddly enough, one does not simply call up the Guinness Book of World Records and say, “Hey guys, I shot a couple thousand clay targets the other day, put me down for that record if you would!” So what had to happen was this: Dave and attorneys from CZ-USA worked with representatives from Guinness and the National Sporting Clays Association. All the rules and regulations had to be worked out, as well as safety precautions. Two of the major rules were one shot, one broken clay, if two clays shatter from a shot, it only counts as one target, and the clays had to travel at least 10 meters before he could break them.
I knew Dave would not rest long on this accomplishment and in 2019 he set about to break another world record. Miller started looking at a new record to smash and settled on a different concept.
Most number of clays broken by a five-person team in 12 hours. The standing record of 4,602 was set by a five-man team in Kent, England, in 2015. With careful planning and much training by his squad of hotshot young shooters, Miller figured he could easily surpass this record, and boy, did he!
The really cool thing that Dave Miller did here is that he recruited young shooters from all over the country to be his teammates on this historic record attempt. Two boys and two girls were chosen to accompany him on the firing line on Oct. 12, 2019, at the Powder Creek Shooting Park at Lenexa, Kansas.
The shooters chosen for this had to score well at qualifying events as well as write an essay as to why they should have been on the record attempt team.
I was also at this event and again, it was something to behold.
I watched these young shooters, along with Miller, shoot for 12 hours, with what seemed to me very little breaks. In the end they broke 14,167 targets to easily break the old Guinness Book of World Records mark. The team of shooters shot an amazing 82 percent of the targets thrown in the 12 hours.
Most of us would be very satisfied with that percentage on a few rounds of trap or skeet at our local gun range!
Dave Miller turned 50 on Aug. 19 and, if anything, he is going faster instead of slowing down. He is in demand as a shooting coach and teaching coach training seminars with his company, Miller Shooting Sports (www.millershootingsports.com), and when upland bird seasons start, he will be on the road with his two Springer Spaniels Sailor and Guinness. I have hunted with him and you don’t want to be the pheasant that flushes in front of Mr. Miller.
What is next for Dave Miller and what records will he break next?
Stay tuned.
