NEW RICHMOND – What a difference a day makes.
Or, in Wyoming East’s case, what a difference the second and third quarter made.
The Warriors scored 59 points in the middle quarters en route to a convincing 83-62 win over Independence Saturday evening.
A day after suffering a 73-55 loss to Man on the road, the Warriors found their comfort zone back in the War Zone, with four players combining for 11 3 pointers.
Tanner Whitten, one of the area’s leading scorers, also put on a clinic in triplicate in the third quarter, to really get the rout started.
The 6-foot-4 senior had a slam dunk that he turned into a three-point play and then he had three straight 3s from the left corner to make the lead 31.
“That’s just my teammates helping me get open, helping me get those looks,” the typically low-keyed Whitten said.
“The corner is kind of his shot,” teammate Garrett Mitchell added. “When he is shooting from the corner it’s usually going to go in.”
Before that Mitchell had the hot hand with eight points on a 14-2 run to start the third that nearly doubled the lead from 13 to 25, 50-25.
All told it was a 32-point third quarter,
Whitten finished the game with 28 points and 11 rebounds and Mitchell had 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
“They know he (Whitten) is our go-to guy, he and Garrett both,” coach Derek Brooks said. “If we get them going, I feel our team is going to have a good night. They both played extremely well. And Tucker Cook had (16). If we get numbers like that, we are going to be hard to beat.”
The game was tight after one, tied at 9-9 after the Patriots ended the quarter with a 7-0 run.
Perhaps that slow start was a harbinger of things to come.
With Wyoming East up 26-20, the Warriors went on a half-ending 10-3 run, with Tucker Cook and Mitchell hitting back-to-back 3s from the same spot on the floor on consecutive possessions.
Wyoming East lead 36-23 at the half.
Among the 11 3s for the Warriors, they got three from Whitten, Cook and Mitchell and two from point guard Cole Lambert.
“We can be pretty dangerous when we shoot the ball like that,” Mitchell said. “We were hot tonight and jumped out to a big lead.”
“We shot the ball well tonight,” Brooks said. “We’ve been struggling shooting it outside but tonight they started to fall, and you saw the outcome. We scored the ball at a high clip, we scored it efficiently and I thought our offense moved a lot more fluidly than it has in the past.”
Independence coach Mike Green was not happy with the performance but put the onus on himself as well as the fact that the team has played just once since the first week of January.
“We’re back to the drawing board after tonight’s performance,” Green said. “The extended layoff and only being able to play one game in more than two weeks.
“Practice was limited due to illness and Covid protocols, but we have to put this game behind us and look forward to next week. We have three games against regional opponents, and we can get this train back on track.
“I failed to have them ready to play tonight and this one is on me. Going forward, I know we will come better prepared and ready to play.”
The Warriors were not at full strength, with two players still serving suspensions as fallout from the fracas at the Wyoming East-Westside game two weeks ago.
But they got Mitchell back Saturday after he missed the Man game.
“I think I rebounded well tonight,” Mitchell said. “I shot pretty good. In the second and third I got going, hit some 3s and stuff.”
Point guard Cole Lambert also had a big game for the Warriors with a career-high 12 points.
Michael McKinney had a huge game for the Patriots, making 13 of 30 shots, including seven of 19 from 3-point range to finish with 33 points. McKinney had 18 points in the fourth quarter.
Cyrus Goodson added 17 points as the two combined for all but 12 points and all but 13 of the shot attempts.
The Warriors were originally scheduled to play Woodrow Wilson Saturday, but that game has been moved to Jan. 31 at the Armory,
Independence (3-5)
Cyrus Goodson 7 2-4 17, Michael McKinney 13 0-0 33, Corey Shumate 0 2-2 2, Logan Phalin 1 1-4 3, Jordan James 3 0-0 7, Carter Adkins 0 0-0 0, J.D. Monroe 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 24 5-10 62.
Wyoming East (3-4)
Tanner Whitten 11 3-3 28, Tucker Cook 6 1-2 16, Tanner Cook 2 0-0 4, Cole Lambert 5 0-0 12, Garrett Mitchell 7 0-0 17, Bryson Huff 2 0-0 4, Zach Hunt 1 0-0 2, Eli Fralin 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 34 4-5 83.
I 9 14 15 24 - 62
WE 9 27 32 15 - 83
3-point field goals – Indy: 9 (McKinney 7, Goodson 1, James 1). WE: 11 (Cook 3, Whitten 3, Mitchell 3, Lambert 2). Fouled out – None.