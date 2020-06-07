Hoping young turkey hunters join the club

There are a few things in this life that I will let define me. Father, husband, friend, brother — I will gladly wear those badges with honor. I have indeed been described as someone who hunts and fishes; many reading this outdoor column hunt and fish, too. But if I had to break down the category into smaller parts, say a smallmouth fisherman, for example, there is one group that I would be the most disappointed if I was not mentioned in the same company.
I am a turkey hunter, first and foremost.
The silly game bird has haunted me since the first time I climbed a ridge at dawn and heard him gobble. He had me hook, line and sinker. The funny thing is, after 30 seasons of pursuing him, I am more in love and in a constant state of frustration at the same time. My ailment only gets worse every season.
I have tried to cure the turkey hunter fever by chasing him across the country in places like Florida, Missouri, Ohio, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, Montana, Arizona, North Carolina and probably more states that I was too worn out to remember chasing him. Nope, the turkey hunting fever only gets worse every spring.
But my all-time favorite state to hunt turkeys is West Virginia. Our hillbilly birds offer plenty of challenges and more than enough opportunities for him to frustrate and embarrass us in front of our friends. I hunt every day of our season if I’m home. I have to. I tried skipping a morning or two only to find that sinking feeling in my stomach around noon not knowing if he gobbled that day, no matter if it was raining with the wind howling. The pain of not knowing wasn’t worth the extra, much-needed sleep.
This season was different for many of us turkey hunters across the country. With many of us under stay-at-home orders and with the thoughts of responsible recreation, hunter participation appears to have been up. Makes perfect sense to me — turkey hunting has always been a picture-perfect example of social distancing.
As harvest numbers come in across the country, hunter participation should be seen in numbers. A quick look here at home, according to our DNR, hunters harvested 11,314 birds during the spring turkey season, a slight increase over the 2019 harvest of 11,215. The 2020 spring turkey harvest is close to the five-year average of 11,344 and 9 percent above the 10-year average.
“We had a good harvest this year thanks to a great youth turkey season,” said Mike Peters, wild turkey biologist for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. “The youth turkey season expanded to two days this year and it appears our young hunters took advantage of the additional opportunity.”
Youth hunters harvested 643 gobblers during the two days — 368 on Saturday and 275 on Sunday — representing a 37 percent increase over last year’s youth harvest.
I hope this trend of new turkey hunters continues well into the future. I welcome them with open arms to the club of us hunters who proudly call ourselves turkey hunters.