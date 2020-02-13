Hoover looks to shake up Region 3

As similar as the Coalfield Conference Invitational is to the Class AA/A Region 3 tournament, there is also a slight difference. Greenbrier East and Princeton won't be there — they will join Woodrow Wilson for the Class AAA regional at Riverside — and Herbert Hoover will be.
That doesn't do much to change Jeremy Tincher's approach.
"I always kind of look at that as Herbert Hoover is taking the place of Greenbrier East," the veteran Greenbrier West coach said. "Their teams are very similar. Hoover is a lot like East in the fact that they have numbers. They have kids at just about every weight and they're well coached. Their kids do a good job. So that's kind of how I look at it. Maybe nobody else does, but that's how I view it."
Greenbrier East challenged for a Coalfield title last week, with five individual champions. But it was not enough to unseat Independence, which won the tournament for the seventh consecutive year. Greenbrier West had seven wrestlers in the finals and finished runner-up to the Patriots.
The wild-card now comes in the form of the Huskies, who pose a serious threat to Indy's six-year run as Region 3 champ.
The tournament will start Friday at Independence. Wrestling will begin at 5 p.m., then will pick back up Saturday at 10 a.m. The top four place finishers in each weight class will qualify for the state tournament Feb. 27-29 in Huntington.
Joining the Patriots, Cavaliers and Huskies will be Shady Spring, Liberty, Oak Hill, Midland Trail, Meadow Bridge, Nicholas County, Richwood, Bluefield, PikeView, River View and Webster County.
The last time the Huskies wrestled in the Patriots' gym they defeated Indy in a dual on Dec. 19. Needing four straight pins to secure the win, Hoover got exactly that and came away with a 39-38 win.
Hoover returns eight state qualifiers from last season, including senior Ben Kee, the state's top-ranked 160-pounder. Also back is sophomore Jordan Dempsey, who last week won the 100-pound championship at the inaugural West Virginia girls state tournament.
The Patriots, meanwhile seem to be wrestling their best this season. They wrestled with a full team at the Coalfield tournament and scored 217.5 points. Five Independence wrestlers won individual championships.
Greenbrier West scored 193 points and was a bit short-handed. Senior Justin Wilhelm (152) and junior Ferrin Moul (182) both missed the tournament because of illness. They will be back for the regional.
"I felt like our kids did everything they could," Tincher said. "We put seven kids in the finals. We ran out of ammunition (with Wilhelm and Moul out). I felt like the 10 kids we took did everything they could to try to win the tournament. They couldn't have done anything different. Eli (White) probably could have won his match in the (138-pound) finals. He made one little mistake, was winning and got beat. Other than that, I felt like they did a great job. I can't fault their effort or the way they wrestled or their approach.
"They did a great job. If they continue that trend then we'll be OK."
