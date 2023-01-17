Herbert Hoover coach Richard Harper knew his team was going to be facing an Independence squad that was missing some of its big guns. The key was to capitalize on it.
The Huskies did, and now they are headed to the state duals tournament for a fourth time.
Hoover defeated the host Patriots 51-30 in what essentially was the decisive match in the Class AA Region 3 state duals qualifier Tuesday in Coal City.
Hoover will compete in the West Virginia Dual Team State Championships Feb. 3-4 at the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea. The Huskies have been there every year since the state duals started in 2000.
This year, they will be joined by Independence. For the first time, the champion and runner-up from each region qualifies for the tournament.
The Huskies were 3-0 on the night and the Patriots were 2-1. The significance of getting the win was obvious to Harper.
“They talk about taking the top two to change it up a little bit, but I also knew coming in we were wrestling Independence (in the second dual) and the winner of that would have a better seed in that tournament,” Harper said. “If we go in there second, they’re going to throw us to Point Pleasant or Fairmont. The teams are good that will be there.”
From the start, the talk was about who the Patriots would not have available as they lined up to take on county rival Shady Spring.
Dillon Perdue, a two-time state champion at 106 pounds, has missed much of the season with an illness that first flared up at the Fallen Heroes Tournament on Christmas weekend. Senior Josh Hart has been kept out as a precaution after getting kicked in the head in his last match against Braxton County at the West Virginia Army National Guard Duals Jan. 7.
Perhaps the most surprising was freshman 165-pounder Jesse Adams, who was wearing a cast on his right hand. He dropped the consolation championship at last weekend’s Winner’s Choice Tournament, a match he wrestled with a broken hand suffered while warming up.
“That’s a maximum 36-point swing,” Independence coach Cliff Warden said. “We obviously won’t have Jesse back for the state duals. Wrestling a quality team that’s pretty solid all the way through (like Herbert Hoover) in a dual is tough when you’ve got holes.”
The Huskies pounced at the start, winning the first six matches via pin for a 36-0 lead. That streak was ended by Caelyb Nichols, who pinned Mac Payne for the win at 144.
Judah Price made it two straight with a pin at 150, then Hoover’s Andrew Rollyson defeated Colton Miller 6-2 after a takedown with one second left. It was a rematch of last year’s 152-pound Region 3 final, a 3-1 win for Rollyson.
The Patriots picked up three more pins the rest of the way — including Brayden Cox at 215 — but the Huskies added a pin and forfeit to come away with the win.
“When I looked at Independence’s lineup, they’ve got some hammers that are out. So I knew it was going to be tight,” Harper said. “Our lightweights took care of business and really set the tone. The upper weights, them not having Adams in there, that hurt them. Injuries this time of year happens. I’ve got one that’s banged up. I actually got two that’s banged up. We kind of fought through it and I kept him hid a little bit.
“Cliff and I, it’s always competitive stuff up here and we have a good time doing it. We were fortunate to come out of it with a win, but Independence is going to be there at the end. They’ve got some hammers that are really, really good. Those five seniors they’ve got are really good, and we knew that stuff coming in. We wanted to try to rob them other places and get some points.”
Warden knows his team will be at a disadvantage at the Fairgrounds like it was Tuesday if the injuries don’t improve.
“Because we’ve not been healthy from bottom to top, we’ve taken a beating in duals,” Warden said. “It’s tough. The bracket tournament, Winner’s Choice, it felt pretty good (the Patriots finished eighth). The most Judah Price or Caelyb Nichols or any of the horses is going to score is six points in a dual. In a bracket tournament (like the state tournament) they might win 25 or 30.”
Independence defeated Shady Spring 53-27 in its first dual and then wrapped up with a 60-24 victory over Nicholas County. The Huskies had a 57-11 win over Nicholas and 51-28 victory over Shady Spring.
Shady Spring defeated Nicholas County 45-36.
