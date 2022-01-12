Hoover beats Independence, qualifies for state duals

Herbert Hoover defeated Independence 47-32 in a dual at Independence on Tuesday.
With the victory, the Huskies qualified for the Class AA/A West Virginia Dual Team State Championships Feb. 4 at the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea.
113: Perdue Indy Pinned Pauley HH
120: Corbin HH forfeit Indy
126: Cottrell HH Pinned Taylor Indy
132: White HH pinned Goodson Indy
138: Franklin HH pinned Ragland Indy
145: Nichols Indy Tech Fall Fields HH
152: Price Indy pinned Rollyson HH
160: Baldwin HH Tech Fall Miller Indy
170: Caron Indy pinned Stricker HH
182: Bailey HH pinned Hypes Indy
195: Hart Indy dec. Derringer HH
220: Spencer HH pinned Cox Indy
285: Atkinson HH pinned Withrow Indy
Results provided by wvmat.com