Hoover beats Independence, qualifies for state duals

Wyatt Baldwin of Herbert Hoover wins by tech fall over Colton Miller of Independence Tina Laney/for The Register-Herald

Herbert Hoover defeated Independence 47-32 in a dual at Independence on Tuesday.

With the victory, the Huskies qualified for the Class AA/A West Virginia Dual Team State Championships Feb. 4 at the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea.

113: Perdue Indy Pinned Pauley HH

120: Corbin HH forfeit Indy

126: Cottrell HH Pinned Taylor Indy

132: White HH pinned Goodson Indy

138: Franklin HH pinned Ragland Indy

145: Nichols Indy Tech Fall Fields HH

152: Price Indy pinned Rollyson HH

160: Baldwin HH Tech Fall Miller Indy

170: Caron Indy pinned Stricker HH

182: Bailey HH pinned Hypes Indy

195: Hart Indy dec. Derringer HH

220: Spencer HH pinned Cox Indy

285: Atkinson HH pinned Withrow Indy

Results provided by wvmat.com

