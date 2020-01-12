Hoops season keeps getting better each week

Normally the high school basketball season builds to a crescendo approaching tournament time. If that is the case this year, March Madness could go off like a pent-up volcano.
Thus far, the regular season has been a dreamland for high school basketball fans, on both the boys and girls side. After watching the great games in the Little General Battle for the Armory, I witnessed three days of basketball in the New River CTC Invitational.
The NRCTC expanded from a one-day event least year to a three-day event this year. More teams and a girls division were both a welcome addition that made the event spectacular.
For years I have been clamoring for an event that wipes out the idea of a championship game for multiple days of great matchups between teams that may not normally play each other.
From the size of the crowds, I don't feel like I was the only one with that train of thought.
Sure, the tournament had some old classics with the Wyoming County teams matching up in both boys and girls games across the three days, but that was just the icing on the cake.
Shady Spring and Greenbrier East played Saturday before the Wyoming County boys showdown, which was followed by Chapmanville and Bluefield.
Along with Wyoming East and Westside on the girls side, fans were treated to girls games with Woodrow Wilson and PikeView.
One of my favorite games over the three days happened early Saturday morning when the Raleigh County Special Olympics team played the Fayette County Special Olympics team. It was a blessing I will never forget.
For such an event with so many teams, the event ran like clockwork and the teams I am sure enjoyed the food from Papa John's, Pasquale's and Chick-fil-A.
Numerous NRCTC employees volunteered their time to help with the event and it was fun to watch Dr. Bonny Copenhaver on hand, launching T-shirts into the crowd.
Besides the fun, food and competition, numerous scholarships were handed out during the event. For basketball fans, the best part is there are plans to make the NRCTC Invitational an even bigger event next year.
I am all in on that.
l l l
Continuing the theme of great basketball games, Friday night I was front row to witness history inside the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center when Woodrow Wilson played Greater Beckley Christian for the first time.
Honestly, it was a game I never thought would happen and still a little shocked that it did.
Due to some scheduling issues, Woodrow Wilson was looking at a long span between games. The Armory had no events scheduled Friday and Greater Beckley had no game scheduled. The Crusaders also had room for one game on their schedule.
While that sounded perfect and I was more than happy to cover the game, to me it was a huge gamble for Woodrow Wilson.
On the surface, it looked like a game in which Woodrow Wilson had everything to lose and nothing to gain, especially with a loss. Greater Beckley, however, relished a shot at its Class AAA neighbor.
While the teams have no history on the court, there is plenty off the court, with players moving between the schools over the years. I think GBC head coach Brian Helton said it right, familiarity can breed a rivalry — you never like losing to your buddy.
The game was full of energy and was fun to watch. Turns out, the game may wind up benefiting the Flying Eagles, as well as the Crusaders.
Having struggled with some fourth-quarter woes this year, Woodrow withstood a furious rally by Greater Beckley, which cut its deficit to seven points after trailing by 21 in the third quarter.
As Woodrow Wilson head coach Ron Kidd said, the game lit a fire under his team. It will need that fire as the season progresses because it gets interesting from here.
In the next two weeks, Woodrow Wilson hosts Class AAA foes Riverside, No. 10 George Washington and No. 2 Cabell Midland. Just prior to the Big Atlantic Classic games the last week of January, the Flying Eagles travel to No. 7 Huntington.
Woodrow Wilson has the team to run that gauntlet if it plays as a team and for each other. If they don't, it will be a nightmare stretch.
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @Rusman1981